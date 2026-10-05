Popular Streamer Tased and Arrested After Celebrating on Sidelines During Texas A&M’s Week 5 Win

Texas A&M bullied Arkansas 34-7 from the opening minutes. They turned an interception on the second snap into a touchdown, pounding out four rushing scores, piling up 401 yards, and holding the Razorbacks to just 214. It was the Aggies’ first SEC win of the season, their 800th victory in program history. But what is a college football game without a bit of drama?

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While A&M was busy fixing its football problems in Week 5, BenDaDonnn a.k.a Benius Beard, an influencer who had been around the program, managed to create an entirely different one, ending up tased and arrested just hours later.

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“Then he got booted out of the locker room, tased and arrested after the game,” an X account posted. “Gave his a– the full game day package.”

According to College Station police, the incident began around 1:20 a.m. in Northgate, where officers were trying to clear people from the roadway outside a bar after the Texas A&M game. Police said Beard’s group refused repeated commands to move, and FOX reported that one person slapped an officer’s hand away when the officer tried to direct him out of the street.

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That prompted officers to attempt a detention, but the situation escalated when another man, identified as Beard’s security guard Kenny Carter, allegedly grabbed an officer and interfered.

Police said Beard then tried to get away, leading an officer to deploy what the department described as a “less-lethal tool” to gain compliance. Carter allegedly pushed an officer to the ground during the struggle. Beard was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a bond set at $7,000, while Carter was charged with interference with public duties and given a $4,000 bond.

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The arrest capped a bizarre night for Beard, who had spent hours around the Texas A&M program before the incident. Earlier in the evening, he appeared on the Aggies’ official X account from the sideline alongside fellow creator Nick Nayersina, and a social media video later showed him attempting to enter the locker room before being turned away.

Police said the scene remained tense even after Beard and Carter were taken into custody, with a larger entourage surrounding officers at a staging area and being repeatedly ordered to back away. Authorities also said they found a gun on Carter, though the reports did not indicate an additional weapons charge.

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Beard was likely arrested under Texas Penal Code § 38.04, which makes it an offense to intentionally flee from an officer who is lawfully trying to arrest or detain someone. That matches police saying Beard tried to get away during the Northgate detention. The basic offense is generally a Class A misdemeanor.

College football has seen similar scenes before.

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During UCF’s 2025 season opener against Jacksonville State, a weather delay turned chaotic when a fan ran onto the field and tried to dodge security. The fan managed to evade several staff members long enough for one officer to pull out a taser, although another member of stadium security tackled her before it was clear whether the device was actually used. She was then escorted off the field, turning what started as a stunt into a much more serious reminder of how quickly ignoring security at a college football game can escalate.

And while Texas A&M’s off-field chaos grabbed plenty of attention, the actual football story was much simpler: the Aggies finally looked like themselves again.

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Aggies find their footing after rough SEC stretch

Away from the Northgate drama, Texas A&M finally looked like the team it expected to be entering the season. The Aggies came into Saturday desperate for a response after back-to-back SEC losses to Kentucky and LSU, and they got one almost immediately. Dalton Brooks intercepted Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson on the second snap of the game, and Texas A&M turned the short field into a 2-yard Carsyn Baker touchdown.

KJ Edwards then broke loose for a 20-yard rushing score to make it 14-0 in the first quarter, giving the Aggies control before Arkansas could settle in. The Razorbacks briefly answered with a 26-yard touchdown catch by Chris Marshall late in the quarter, but that was essentially the end of their offense. Marcel Reed added a 1-yard rushing touchdown before halftime, and David Olano drilled a career-long 57-yard field goal as time expired to send Texas A&M into the break up 24-7.

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The Aggies did not let Arkansas back into it after halftime. Edwards scored again on a 3-yard run on the opening drive of the third quarter, while Olano later added a 50-yard field goal to push the final margin to 34-7. Texas A&M finished with 401 total yards, including 231 on the ground, while holding Arkansas to 214 yards, 103 rushing yards, and just 3-of-10 on third down. The seven points were the fewest the Aggies had allowed against Arkansas since 1991.

Reed also delivered one of his cleaner performances of the season, completing 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards while adding 66 rushing yards and a touchdown. Edwards and Baker combined for 92 rushing yards and three rushing scores, and the Aggies controlled possession for just over 38 minutes.

The win was more than just Texas A&M’s first SEC victory of the season. It was also the 800th win in program history and exactly the kind of reset Mike Elko needed. Now comes the harder part. With a road trip to newly ranked No. 14 Missouri next, the Aggies have to prove that Arkansas was not just a one-week correction against a struggling team.