Prayers Flow For Deion Sanders After Major Health Update & Return Timeline

Deion Sanders has an NFL career that will be remembered fondly by the next generation. Even after he retired from the league, he hasn’t slowed down. He dropped the Prime Time moniker and adopted the new image of Coach Prime in his post-NFL life. These past few years have been an intense whirlwind for the coach. He juggled looking after his sons’ pro careers and lifting Colorado football to a status it had never tasted before. Now, the endless toil has begun to take a toll on Deion Sanders, who sparked concerns about his health after a recent turn of events.

Coach Prime went back to Texas recently, along with CU’s athletic trainer Lauren Askevold. His abrupt absence from Colorado had fans worrying, more so after USA Today reported that Deion Sanders was dealing with an “unspecified health issue.” Coach Prime is no stranger to dangerous health conditions, after all, having faced life-threatening situations during the treatment of injury. He developed a common athletic injury called Turf Toe, but complications in its treatment caused him to lose two of his toes. Naturally, the silence around this new problem has led many to check in on their beloved Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders, touched by the gestures, is assuring fans not to worry. “Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!” Coach Prime wrote on X. His surprise absence from the Buffs’ summer camps, as well as an urgent cancellation at an event, added to fans’ fears. Ever the reverent man, Sanders is confident in his faith and is looking to come back strong after this.

“I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY,” Sanders added further in the tweet. He’s also joined by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., in Texas, who updated the community that Coach Prime is “feeling well.” It’s unclear when he will return to Boulder, but Coach Prime is sure that this cloud will pass. He will stick with his father until this issue passes, he said in a livestream. But more details will soon be revealed. “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” Bucky said further.

Fans can take a breather now that Coach Prime has rested all their fears. The icon has an immensely loyal fan following, and it shows in the heaps of uplifting messages they leave for their beloved Coach to read. Meanwhile, they’ll anxiously await his return to Boulder.

Fans send messages of support and pray for Deion Sanders’ healthy return

Fans are lauding Coach Prime for his optimistic outlook as he deals with this problem in the comfort of his home. They’re also extending their support to him during this troubling time. “That energy right there—faith over fear, purpose over pressure. You can feel the covering all over you. God’s not done with you, and you moving like it. We locked in with you, Coach. Keep glorifying Him in all you do. Boulder ain’t ready.💯,” wrote one fan. Another was confident that Deion Sanders will bounce back. “You already know he got your front, back and both sides.. Stay Blessed dear heart,” they wrote.

One comment heartwarmingly encouraged Sanders to take it easy, now that he’s done his job as Shedeur and Shilo Sanders‘s coach. “Rest up, world needs you now that the boys are grown and on their own 🙏 ,” they wrote. Shedeur silenced nepotism critics as he firmly denied commenting on his father’s health. “I’m here not to talk about pops and them. I’m here for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns,” he told the press on June 10. That’s not to be confused with a cold comment. It’s just Shedeur finally living the life Deion had always hoped for him.

“You’re right a lot of work to do God bless you Coach Prime Sir 🙏❤️ ,” affirmed another fan. Sanders left Boulder before the first summer camp of the offseason could begin. Colorado Buffaloes are under a major remodel this season, now that their star players are no longer at Boulder for the first time in Deion Sanders’ era. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new team’s performance under Coach Prime. “LETS GO COACH🔥 TIME IS BLESSED AND ITS ALWAYS ON TIME,” wrote one very passionate fan.

There’s still a lot left in Coach Prime, and they’re all pumped up for his healthy return to Boulder. He’s earned his time off, after all, especially after going through the draft both as a coach and as a father. Here’s hoping Deion Sanders will be up and running on the CU field as soon as he’s healthy!