Prayers Pour as Texas Athletics Donor Identified Among Jet Crash Victims

Tara Arnold was an ardent supporter of the Texas Longhorns. The Arnold family name even appeared at the top of the scoreboard at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium since the 2024 season, after Tara’s husband, Kurt, became part of the supporters who donated a collective $40 million to the University. Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte had praised the gesture, calling it “unbelievably generous to the University of Texas.”

Unfortunately, Texas Longhorns athletics stood in mourning on January 27 after Tara, a Houston-based attorney, died in a tragic plane crash.

She was part of Arnold & Itkin Law Firm and also the wife of co-founder Kurt Arnold. The crash took place at Bangor International Airport in Maine, which left families mourning for their loved ones. Six people died in the crash, and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, who was also Tara Arnold’s close family friend, identified her presence in the aircraft.

“I’m close friends with Kurt and Tara Arnold, and we’re still waiting for additional information. Unfortunately, the plane went down (Sunday) evening in Maine, and my heart hurts for them, for their children, and for their families,” Briones said.

“She was a phenomenal person, a bold leader, and someone with a heart of service. She was very involved in Precinct 4 and our nonprofit, Precinct 4 Forward. My heart is with Kurt, their children, and everyone affected.”

Beyond Tara Arnold’s community involvement, she was also exceptional in her field, having been part of the firm since its founding in 2005. She started her legal career in mergers and acquisitions at a large New York law firm after earning a law degree from Tulane. During her time at Arnold & Itkin, she focused on major litigation and cases with offshore and industrial accidents.

But the inspiration came long ago. Growing up in Sabine Parish, Louisiana, she found her passion in personal injury law. All thanks to her mother, who owned a local law firm, which added to her interest in pursuing a legal career.

She was also a loving and caring mother. Tara Arnold and her husband had two children: a son named Jaxson and a daughter named Isla. She balanced her career with her family, giving both equal priority. People who are close to her highlighted her strong family ties and her love for them. But the crash changed it all.

It all happened when the Bombardier Challenger 600 series aircraft took off from Jet Aviation in Houston and then landed in Maine for a refuel on its trip to Europe. During the takeoff of the second leg, the plane flipped, hit the runway, and immediately caught fire. The authorities confirmed the crash took place under “unknown circumstances.”

As per reports, the aircraft recording caught an audio saying “let there be light” minutes before the crash.

The aircraft was registered to Arnold & Itkin Law first, for which Tara Arnold used to work. Investigators believed that bad winter weather may have played a role in the crash, as ice buildup on the plane’s wings can be one reason. Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti later also explained how cold weather already brings challenges for the Challenger series.

Fans mourn Texas Longhorns donor’s tragic passing

The news of Tara Arnold’s death really left fans not being able to comprehend this tough loss. As one Instagram user mentioned, “Oh my goodness, that’s awful!! Such a tragic loss!”

Tara Arnold was also part of the board of the St. Paul Methodist Church Foundation. She and her husband did a lot of philanthropic work, helping kids and families affected by autism.

They founded ‘Know Autism’ in 2013 with a clear purpose: to help families navigate their child’s diagnosis better. The focus was on guiding parents through treatment options, early intervention, and education. In its early years, the foundation ran entirely on volunteer effort, but even then, it made a tangible impact. It built an online resource library that connected families to critical information, support systems, and services.

It goes without saying that the community was saddened by the news. “IN OUR PRAYERS…” one social media user wrote, while another commented, “Such a terrible tragedy. She was a wonderful woman. Smart, kind, passionate. Prayers for Kurt, her children, the entire A&I family, and the other lives lost in this horrible tragedy.”

Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin had also started the Arnold & Itkin Foundation with the support of their wives, Tara and Kisha.

“The mission of the Foundation is to spread hope and brighten the futures of those suffering through no fault of their own,” the foundation’s website reads.

“Sad! RIP everyone,” one fan commented.

“🙏🙏🙏,” one fan emoted.

Texas football fans came together not just to honor her but also to pray for her eternal peace. Tara Arnold’s passing is a loss to the entire community of the University of Texas. She may have left early, but with a positive lasting impression. We pray for her family and close ones in this difficult time.

