Prayers Pour For HBCU Director After Family Tragedy; Michael Vick’s Brother Mourns

There are moments when football doesn’t feel like the headline. When even the buzz of a new season or a high-profile hire can’t outweigh a personal tragedy. Norfolk State’s incoming Director of Football Operations is going through one of those moments. And as he steps into a pivotal role for the Spartans, he does so carrying a loss far heavier than any clipboard or headset.

DeMarcus McMillan is no stranger to hardship. A U.S. Army veteran with over 22 years of service and a decade of football mentorship behind him, he’s led youth programs, coached at military bases, and helped shape athletes across the country. But even a life built on discipline and resilience offers little shield against grief. Just days ago, he shared a personal loss with the world, a moment that reminded everyone watching that even the toughest figures in football have unshakable heartbreak behind the scenes.

In an emotional Instagram post, McMillan stood beside his sister in front of their mother’s casket. The caption read, “Me and my sis… one of the hardest days of our lives saying goodbye to Mom.” It didn’t need long explanations; the image said it all. The football community quickly responded with support. Among them was Marcus Vick, brother of NFL icon Michael Vick, who simply wrote, “Sorry bros 🙏🏿.” A short comment, but a powerful gesture, because sometimes, words aren’t meant to fix anything. They’re just meant to sit with the pain. Kijafa Vick, Michael Vick’s wife, also lent some words of support to the mourning family. She commented, “Sending you lots of love 💕.”

McMillan’s journey to Norfolk State was already full of milestones. He led V7 Sports Operations for over five years, organizing national youth football camps. He interned as Director of Football Operations at Virginia Tech in 2024. He served as a mentor in the Fayetteville At-Risk Youth Program and coached at Fort Bragg. His military record is lined with honors, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the NATO Medal, and many more. But the weight of losing a parent? No medal can prepare you for that. No résumé can carry it.

As the Spartans prepare for their 2025 campaign, McMillan will bring far more than logistics and strategy to the locker room. He brings a lived understanding of strength, of loss, and of pushing forward when it’s the last thing you want to do. And maybe that’s what makes this story matter because it reminds us that behind every title, every coach, every program, there’s a person. And sometimes, that person is just trying to hold it together.

Fans and family surround McMillan with love amid loss

Grief may be personal, but healing often finds its way through community. After DeMarcus McMillan shared the devastating news of his mother’s passing, fans, friends, and members of the football world showed up with powerful messages of support. One wrote, “So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. 🙏🏽”, a short line, but one that hits with warmth and sincerity. Another followed with, “I’m sorry for your loss…sending you my prayers and condolences 🙏🏽.” These were more than replies; they were moments of presence. In that flood of digital empathy, the comment section beneath McMillan’s post became something that social media was initially intended for: sharing love and grief. It became a space where strangers reached out and stood beside him, quietly but meaningfully.

Some messages carry memory. A cousin of McMillan’s, someone who clearly knew his mother closely, wrote one of the most heartfelt tributes. She wrote, “Sleep peacefully, Spunky!! 🙏🏽🕊️ Your spirit will truly be missed. Love you cuz. ♥️” The nickname “Spunky” speaks volumes. It tells a story of personality, of warmth, of a life lived with energy and love. This was an expression of genuine grief, personal loss, and family connection. And for those scrolling past, it added depth to the moment. It was about a mother who touched lives, left memories, and earned love that still echoes.

The support didn’t stop there. Another user added, “My sincere condolences brother 😢”, just six words, but packed with feeling. Another message read, “My condolences to you & your family & friends 😢💔🙏🏾🕊️🕊️😇🕊️🕊️.” Sometimes, emojis say what words can’t. And here, they expressed heartbreak, love, and the hope that McMillan’s mother is resting peacefully. These were people, many of whom had never met McMillan, recognizing pain and offering comfort the only way they could.