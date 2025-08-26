Prayers Pour In After Cancer Announcement of Ex-Georgia Tech & Detroit Lions HC

Bobby Ross already has his 2025 to-do list prepped and primed. Now 88, living with his wife Alice in Richmond, and 18 years removed from all things football, that’s actually one of the few things he looks forward to these days. So, when Georgia Tech arrives at Folsom Field for the season-opener vs the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, Ross knows he’ll be ready, perhaps even yelling at the television set showing his support for his former team. “I’ll watch it. I sure will. Very much so…It’ll be interesting to see,” he told USA Today Sports. Yet, amid the high intensity of the ensuing fight, the college football-turned-NFL coach has made sure he doesn’t forget the intricacy of humanity.

Talking about Deion Sanders, who recently underwent surgery for bladder cancer in May, the veteran said, “I hope Deion Sanders recovers from his illness. That’s sad. I hope he can get through that.” No one could escape the irony of the situation.

As things stand, Ross himself has also been battling cancer, the official diagnosis for which reads chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). For the unversed: CLL is a cancer of the bone and bone marrow, which as per the National Library of Medicine is the “most frequent type of leukemia”, and is “very hard to cure” according to the American Cancer Society. Yet, the legendary football coach’s voice reflected none of that despondency.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a matter-of-fact voice, the old man calmly informed, “It is a form of cancer, but it’s not usually thought of as a serious one. But if your lymph nodes start to grow… then you’ve got to be careful. That’s where I am right now.” The only hint of emotion and heartbreak seeped through when Ross talked about how he was invited to an event in Atlanta, “but wasn’t sure if he’d make it because of his health”. “So it’s been a rough winter for us health-wise,” the retired HC further noted.

If you’re wondering where Ross draws his toughness, rewind to New Year’s Day 1991 to the Citrus Bowl. His Jackets had just hammered Nebraska 45-21 to cap an unbeaten 11-0-1 season, good enough to split the national title with Colorado. That run vaulted him into the NFL, and four seasons later, he guided the San Diego Chargers to their first (and still only) Super Bowl appearance, a feat that cements his place on the short list of coaches who thrived in both worlds. Ross also joined the Detroit Lions in 1997 and led them to the playoffs in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These days, Ross no longer maps out blitz packages. Still, the competitive spark is unmistakable. That explains why his charisma is still unforgettable among fans, who rallied on social media once the heartbreaking diagnosis surfaced.

AD

Outpouring of support from Georgia Tech and fans

The official Georgia Tech Football account was the first to honor the coach’s legacy. Their tweet read, “A true leader who shaped so many lives at Georgia Tech. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Ross and his family 💛.” The message resonated deeply, honoring a mentor whose impact goes far beyond his record books. Ross remains the most recent person to lead Georgia Tech to a natty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That sentiment has echoed across social media, with fans of all generations sharing heartfelt words. One wrote, “A legendary Tech Man and Champion. Hoping for the best for Bobby! 💛” while another posted simply and powerfully, “Prayers up for Coach Bobby Ross 🙏🏾”. Whether it’s alumni remembering his title run or newcomers who’ve learned of his legacy, the theme is the same: Admiration and hope for Ross and his family as they confront tough news.

The wave of support hasn’t been limited to words. Fans and former players have flooded comment threads and posts, united by respect and gratitude. “Prayers up for Coach Ross!” was just one repeat sentiment in the hours after the announcement. Evidently, every message shines the legacy of a coach loved not only for his victories, but for the lives he touched during his years in Atlanta and beyond.