Prayers Pour In After Colorado Alum Shares Heartbreaking Personal News

For a man who built a career on strength and physicality, Matthew McChesney’s most challenging opponent came off the field. Anxiously sitting in the waiting room of a hospital, the former Colorado lineman turned to X to share difficult news about a family member.

McChesney, who played guard for the Colorado Buffaloes, revealed that his mother was undergoing surgery. While he did not disclose specific details, he admitted he was feeling overwhelmed.

“Please say a prayer for my incredible Mother this AM. The anxiety & pain I feel sitting in this surgery waiting room is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.” McChesney wrote on X.

McChesney, a prominent voice in the college football space through his ‘Zero 2 Sixty’ podcast and equipment company, bleeds black and gold. After retiring from the NFL due to a freak golf cart accident early in his career, he didn’t sink into a state of misery. Instead, he used the tragedy as a source of motivation to give back to the community through the Six-Zero Strength+Fitness academy.

Fans who have followed McChesney’s career will understand the anxiety even more because of the things he had to endure at a young age. In June 2008, just as Matt McChesney was looking to make a name with the Dolphins, he received the tragic news of the death of his brother, Nick.

Nick McChesney, a snowboard instructor, died in an accident at 22. To honor his memory, Matt had his brother’s initials and face tattooed over his heart.

“I know how proud my brother was of me. We were very close. We spoke all the time,” McChesney said at the time. “If he would’ve seen me quit after everything in my life that I worked for he’d come down here and kick me right in the butt. I’m playing for my brother, absolutely.”

After he shared the news about his mother’s surgery, the former Colorado Buff received the prayers and support he asked for from the fans.

Fans sent their wishes for Matt McChesney’s mother

McChesney’s post on X got all kinds of reactions, but the general theme surrounded concern for the former lineman’s mother’s health. One fan referenced a past podcast episode in which McChesney said he did not believe in God and encouraged him to lean into faith during this moment.

“Coach, there was an episode of your pod where you said you don’t believe in God. Asking for prayer means you know we can’t do it alone. This moment of vulnerability is a perfect opportunity to give your life to Jesus. Praying for your mother’s health and your salvation this morning,” the fan said.

Another fan shared a similar message of faith, commenting, “All the best for your mother in her time of need, my friend. I pray the Lord Jesus Christ walks with her through whatever health challenges exist and gives her healing, peace, and strength. May He also grant you assurance in her safety.”

Other fans offered support and encouragement in the comment section. One wrote, “Hope she’s alright, brother. Praying for her.” Another added, “Will pray for your mom and you. Keep us posted.” One individual offered reassurance in a different tone, commenting, “Positive vibes, man. It’s always intense in those waiting rooms. Word searches got me through it personally.”