Prayers Pour in After Ex-South Carolina TE shares Personal News

Hayden Hurst has worn several labels in his life, from NFL first-round pick and South Carolina standout to the larger-than-life “Garnet Thor.” So, toughness has followed him everywhere. But nothing tested it like the past two months. On January 18, 2026, Hayden and his wife, Brooke, shared with the world the major challenge they had been silently going through for the last two months.

“My wife and I cannot begin to express our gratitude towards all the doctors, nurses, and staff that helped us and took care of our son for these last 2 months ❤️,” Hayden wrote on X, sharing that their son Nolan was finally coming home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan was born ten weeks early, weighing just three pounds and seven ounces, with holes in both lungs that required chest tubes. It forced baby Nolan into an immediate fight for survival, and what followed was a 62-day-long stay in the NICU, an experience no parent wants to go through.

However, through it all, Nolan’s mom, Brooke, was the emotional backbone.

“NICU nurses are literal angels on this earth,” she wrote. “Thank you for keeping our son alive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooke’s resilience to get through it all is rooted deep. She is, after all, the great-granddaughter of legendary coach Vince Lombardi, who had famously said, “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.” These are words that the couple lived by every day while Nolan was battling in the hospital.

Moreover, Brooke was a tough standout soccer player at the University of Florida who was nicknamed “The Bull” for her aggressive and fearless style of play, and brought the same fight when it mattered the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nolan’s strength is also a reflection of his father’s resilience. Sure, he was a but before that, Hayden had endured some of the darkest battles. During college, Hurst endured a life-threatening mental health crisis that reshaped how he viewed strength and survival. He turned the pain into purpose and now advocates for mental health.

On the field, off it, and in life, Brooke and Hayden are fighters in their own right, and it showed in Nolan’s tenacity. Because he didn’t just reach his milestones, he conquered them, leaving the NICU stronger at 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win bigger than football

And the moment Hayden shared the update, the response said it all. Fans flooded the comments with love and prayers for the baby and his family. One fan wrote, “I can’t imagine how difficult those past two months were for y’all. Here’s to a healthy life with lots of love!” Another parent connected instantly who’d lived the same fear, reflecting on his journey, “As the father of a premie myself who spent his first few weeks in the NICU, I can relate how amazing it is to be sent home. Nolan is a warrior! My Orion is a fellow ginger BTW.”

Faith and football pride showed up hand in hand. “We are so happy your beautiful boy is coming home. He has that Gamecock fighting spirit in his DNA!! May God continue to bless Nolan and your family,” one fan wrote, while another added, “So happy for your precious family. God is so good. Continued prayers for your sweet boy.”

Even rival fanbases showed love, reminding everyone this moment was bigger than teams. “Thanks for everything from Who Dey Nation! Glad your son is home!” one fan wrote. Another closed it out saying, “Cheers to your family’s health and happiness. Many blessings to your son.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a sport known for toughness, this was a win that truly mattered, with a fighter being celebrated and a baby finally going home.