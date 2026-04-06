Prayers Pour In After HBCU Football Coach from Jerry Rice’s Alma Mater Dies

For decades, the first lesson many young athletes at Jerry Rice’s alma mater learned wasn’t on the field but from the ‘daily quotes in weights’ from Coach Henry Fant. On Monday, the Mississippi Valley State community fell silent as it mourned the passing of that local legend.

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“Mississippi Valley State Athletics mourns the passing of Coach Henry Fant. A respected leader, mentor, and pillar of the Delta Devils community, his impact will be felt for generations. 💚🤍,” wrote MVSU on their official IG account. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were touched by his legacy.💚🤍”

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Coach Fant’s journey was defined by a deep commitment to student-athlete development and local governance. The HBCU coach dedicated decades to shaping young minds at Amanda Elzy High School and served as the head coach for many years. In 1993, he led the Panthers to a 2nd-place district finish during his sixth season.

Then, using strength training as a platform to teach life skills and push students to excel both on and off the field, he was famous in the community for his “daily quotes in weights.” After being elected to represent Ward 3 on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board in 2023, Henry Fant transitioned into public service. Eventually, he rose to the position of vice president of the Board of Trustees.

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During his tenure on the board, the HBCU coach was known for making difficult decisions and for ensuring that tax dollars were used efficiently to support students. He voted to terminate the school superintendent in 2023. Moreover, he was part of deliberations on student transfers between schools, including a proposal to move Amanda Elzy Junior High students to Greenwood Middle School to better manage district resources.

Following his passing, the school honored his legacy, writing, “He is a legend in every sense. Coach Henry Fant dedicated his life to shaping minds, building character, and serving his community. We are forever grateful. Praying for his family and our district during this time.”

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As an MVSU alumnus, graduating as part of the Class of 2016, Coach Fant shared a connection with Jerry Rice. But both legendary figures represent different eras in the university’s football history. Fant’s impact was most direct in the lives of the local students he mentored in the weight room and on the field in Greenwood, while Rice remains the university’s most famous global ambassador.

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Henry Fant’s legacy at the university is carried on by his son, DePhabian Fant, a standout WR and return specialist for MVSU.

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A heartfelt tribute to the HBCU coach

Coach Henry Fant’s coaching career was primarily centered in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District and at Amanda Elzy High School. There, he dedicated his life to shaping the minds of thousands. After the news of his passing, many people whose lives he touched pay tribute.

“I remember this man when I was a kid, they stayed a few houses down from us, I admire him as a child, certainly sorry to hear of his passing. May the Lord be with the family. ❤️🙏🏼❤️,” wrote one fan.

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At the time of his passing, Coach Henry Fant was serving as the Vice-President of the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board, a role he took on to continue his advocacy for local students.

“Coach Fant has impacted so many families in Leflore County. One thing about him…he didn’t care who you were or who you knew. If you didn’t do right, you had to go see him. Wishing there were many, many more educators like you. Rest well Coach,” stated one fan.

However, fans’ prayers for the legendary coach didn’t stop there. “🙏🏿 Get your rest coach!” posted one fan, while another kept it simple, writing, “🙏🏾🙏🏾.” Last but not least, one fan wrote, “Rest up, coach!”

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From the weight room at Amanda Elzy to the school board, Coach Fant leaves behind a legacy of service that will resonate in the Greenwood community for years to come.