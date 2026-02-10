Prayers Pour In After Ole Miss Football HOFer Passes Away

The Rebel Nation is mourning the loss of a legend and a member of the “First Family of Ole Miss Athletics.” Jim Poole Jr., the former Ole Miss tight end and the son of Buster Poole, breathed his last Friday in Jacksonville.

A two-time All-SEC selection, Poole Jr. was a cornerstone of the Rebels’ offense from 1969 to 1971. During his three-year career, the team compiled an impressive 25-9 record and appeared in three straight bowl games, a testament to the impact of players like Poole, who finished his career with 110 receptions for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns.

Interestingly, his time at the Rebels coincided with that of quarterback Archie Manning, the father of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandfather of Arch Manning. The two formed a formidable QB-TE duo at Oxford, as Poole Jr. was Archive’s most reliable target. That was particularly visible in the 1970 Sugar Bowl victory against Arkansas, where Poole Jr. hauled in seven catches for 70 yards. What’s even more impressive is that the tight end played the second half with fractured vertebrae in his neck.

His notable football career earned him induction into the M-Club Hall of Fame last November. While announcing the honor, Richard Noble, President of the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation, acknowledged how Poole Jr. impacted the Oxford community.

“We are pleased to honor… James E. Poole, Jr., for his contributions to Ole Miss Athletics. [He is] most deserving of this recognition, and having an on-campus salute provides an excellent opportunity to express our sincere appreciation for all they have done for Ole Miss,” Noble said.

After finishing his playing career, Poole Jr. moved into business and co-founded GranthamPoole, a company that grew into one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeast. Thanks to his accounting background, he also served as an independent director for major corporations.

Poole Jr. was known for being more than just a football star; he was a mentor who invested in young people’s personal growth, earning him widespread respect across the Ole Miss community. He was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Jackson and even volunteered for Kairos Prison Ministries.

He got married to Gayle Smithson in 1978 and has three daughters and ten grandchildren. People who knew him remember him as an ever-smiling, humorous, and supportive human being for friends, family, and fellow Rebels.

As news of Jim Poole’s passing broke, fans flooded the comment section to pay tribute to the Ole Miss great.

Fans pay tribute to Jim Poole Jr.

The Ole Miss community poured out RIP messages and prayers to the great Jim Poole Jr.’s family and honored his life and legacy, remembering their memories with Poole. Most of the fans kept the Poole family in their prayers and conveyed their condolences: “🙏 for his family,” “Condolences to the family and his Ole Miss family and friends.” “So, so sorry to hear this.” “So sad!”

A fan who remembered his legacy and the everlasting impression he made wrote, “Great guy…both on and off the field.” One Rebel alum recalled his memories with Poole at Oxford: “I recall Mr. Poole when I was a student at Ole Miss working at the Alumni House Hotel. He was a class act and always humble and generous.”

Some admired their family legacy and their loyalty and contributions to Ole Miss. “The Pooles are a legendary Ole Miss athletics family with many who’ve played and coached sports here. Poole Drive on the campus is named for them. Glad that Jim was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the 2025 football season. A loyal, lifelong Ole Miss Rebel, Jim Poole, Jr.”

Another fan and Ole Miss alum remembered his efforts for Ole Miss and wrote, “What a family! It’s impossible to appropriately recognize the contributions that the Poole family has given to Ole Miss and its fans over the years.”