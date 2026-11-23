The rain fell hard at Camping World Stadium, turning the Florida Classic into a slippery, tense affair. On the Bethune-Cookman sideline, Alvin “Shine” Wyatt had already made his trademark entrance, all gold, sunglasses on, energy high, as the Wildcats walked out for their biggest rivalry game.

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Less than a week earlier, the school had fired Raymond Woodie Jr. and handed the interim job to the 78-year-old legend who once defined the program. For a few hours, the past felt present again.

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Then the second half changed everything. Wyatt began feeling ill. He spent part of the third quarter on the bench before medical personnel took him off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter, covered by a blanket. The image spread quickly. Fans watching the win immediately feared the worst for one of HBCU football’s most recognizable figures.

The update that followed brought relief. HBCU Premier Sports posted that Wyatt was OK and in good spirits.

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“Bethune-Cookman interim head coach Alvin “Shine” Wyatt is reportedly recovering and in good spirits after a frightening moment during Saturday’s Florida Classic, where the 78-year-old legend fell ill in the second half against Florida A&M and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter,” HBCU Premier Sports said.

The illness was not disclosed, and neither Wyatt nor his family has commented publicly. Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Donte’ Pimpleton handled postgame media duties in his place.

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Social media filled with prayers almost immediately. One fan wrote simply, “Praying for a speedy recovery!” Another one said, “Wishing you the best Coach. You’re a real one!”

Others expressed worry about the decision to put a 78-year-old on the sideline for a full game in those conditions.

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“They shouldn’t have had that Man out there at that age. They have younger Assistant Coaches that could have stepped in for one game as Interim,” one reply under an HBCU Sports post stated. Another said, “He shouldn’t have been there to begin with in that position!!!”

The scene still hit hard for those who know Wyatt’s place in the sport. He is the winningest head coach in Bethune-Cookman history with a 90-54 record from 1997 to 2009.

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His 2002 team went 11-2, won the MEAC championship, and made the program’s first NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearance. He returned the Wildcats to the playoffs in 2003. Before that, he coached the women’s basketball team to a MEAC tournament title and remains one of the few coaches named conference Coach of the Year in both sports at the school. As a player, he was an All-American defensive back who held program records for interceptions.

The return carried extra weight because of history at this same event. In the 2004 Florida Classic, after Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 58-52 in overtime, Wyatt collapsed on the field from dehydration. Medical staff carted him off then as well. He was treated and released from the hospital the next day. This time, the rain and the stress of an interim role after a midweek coaching change added another layer to the concern.

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Woodie Jr. had gone 16-30 over four seasons before the Nov. 15 firing. The university is conducting a national search for a permanent replacement while Wyatt finishes the season as interim. The Florida Classic result leaves Bethune-Cookman at 5-7 overall. Florida A&M forced five turnovers in the win.

For now, the focus has shifted from the stretcher to the update that Wyatt is recovering and in good spirits. The prayers continue, and the next chapter for both the coach and the program remains unwritten.