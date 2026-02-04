Prayers Pour In as Alabama Football Player-Turned-Coach Dies at 86

With time, the Alabama community is bidding farewell to those who worked to build its foundation. On Monday, the Tide lost Robert ‘Bud’ Moore, who quietly developed the program into the force it became in modern history. He was a former player who returned to coach at Alabama and later spent significant time as a contributor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moore passed away at his Tennessee farm, Paul W. Bryant Museum historian Kirk McNair reported. He played at Alabama from 1958-1960, one of the first players coached by the legendary Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant. Moore also played baseball in college, but later took to coaching football as a career.

He began as an assistant coach at Gadsden High School in 1961. Bud Moore later coached offensive positions at Kentucky, Texas A&M, North Carolina, and returned to Alabama. As Kansas head coach, he developed star QB Nolan Cromwell and became the first KU coach with two straight winning seasons. In 1975, he earned the Big Eight Coach of the Year Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

After retiring from football coaching, Bud Moore switched to business. He purchased a Miller beer distributorship soon after, and it grew exponentially. Gators distributors had the highest market share of the company’s distributors for seven consecutive years. The Alabama alum invested in many other ventures during his lifetime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Burns (@kkb_30a) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Moore remained a Bama loyalist in his later life. He was a prominent donor to the program, having contributed to various developments in the 80s. According to his obituary, Moore suggested the creation of the Tide Pride donor initiative in 1987. As an executive member of the Crimson Tradition Fund, he helped raise $100 million for facility upgrades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore was honored with the Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award in 1996 and joyfully welcomed into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He is cherished and remembered by his wife Suzanne, son Matt, daughter Kimberley, stepdaughter Kate Burns, and their grandchildren. The family and friends graciously received heartfelt condolences from all who care about them.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Bud Moore’s friends and family send their prayers and condolences

Kate Burns shared a commemorative video of the vibrant life her father led. She remembered him not only as one of Alabama’s greats but as her father, and a cherished Pop-pop to her kids. Well-wishers remembered the former coach in their heartfelt messages and sent love and support to the grieving family.

“I am so sorry. He will be deeply missed! Holding you and the Moore family close in heart,” one user commented under Burns’ video.

“Sending you love and prayers. So sorry for your loss,” another wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so sorry to hear about Mr Bud. He was and always will be a great man,” one message read. Moore might not be widely remembered by today’s fans, but dedicated fans recognize his crucial role beyond the field.

“Bud was a delight,” a close one shared. “We cherished the few times we got to spend with him. We loved teasing each other over our football rivalry with Auburn. We will miss him.” Moore had some bragging rights over Auburn because he won two Iron Bowls during his time at Alabama. As a true Bama man, Moore celebrated for a long, long time.

“So sorry for you and your family,” yet another well-wisher wrote. “I only met him a few times but he left quite an impression! May you all find comfort in the happy memories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bud Moore is the kind of person Alabama tries to shape from its players; those who are successful in life and also give back to the community when needed. He will always be remembered by the greats and within campus, especially because he has helped develop the program into what it is today.