Prayers Pour In as Arizona Wide Receiver Carted Off the Field After Nasty Hit Against Texas Tech

The Big 12 showdown between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona Wildcats was arguably one of Week 9’s most consequential games, but the action took a worrying turn in the third quarter. Arizona lost 34-26 to Texas Tech on Saturday, and in the third quarter, wide receiver R.J. Mosley suffered what looked like a knee injury.

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It happened on third-and-18, when Mosley caught a pass from quarterback Noah Fifita and was brought down by Texas Tech defensive back Amier Boyd after an eight-yard gain. Wildcats fans quickly sent prayers his way.

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The moment he landed, Mosley reached for his knee, and Fifita and a number of Arizona players rushed to respond. The broadcast footage shared by ESPN College Football X handle showed a horrific injury, with his knee seemingly dislocated or potentially broken. ESPN’s broadcast skipped the replay because the production truck decided the footage was too graphic to air.

Wildcats players immediately gathered around their injured teammate as medical personnel stabilized his leg. Mosley was loaded onto a cart and taken off the field as the crowd watched in silence before applauding. He was seen smiling as he left.

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The severity of the injury was enough to leave even seasoned insiders deeply concerned about the freshman wide receiver’s well-being. One insider couldn’t hide his concern, writing, “Oh man. Bad-looking leg injury for talented freshman wideout R.J. Mosley. You know it’s not good when they won’t show a replay.”

Once it was clear how serious the injury looked, Arizona fans turned to social media to support the freshman receiver, posting prayers and messages of encouragement.

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A fan shared the video and wrote a heartfelt message, “Praying for RJ Mosley.” Another joined and sent prayers, writing, “Prayers to R.J. Mosley what a brutal-looking injury.”

Fifita dropped to a knee and prayed as medical staff rushed to Mosley. The crowd watched in silence before erupting into applause as Mosley was carted off the field.

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The sight of teammates and players surrounding Mosley following the injury was heartbreaking, but for some fans, the scene itself raised serious concerns about the gravity of the situation. One fan pointed to the worrying image, writing, “Guys huddling up around him before the cart tells you enough. that’s never the scene you want to see”

Others put their concerns aside to send their support and prayers to the injured wide receiver. One fan shared an emotional message, “SENDING PRAYERS AND HUGS TO U OF A RJ MOSLEY. 🌹”

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Taylor McGregor, ESPN’s sideline reporter, relayed early in the fourth quarter that Mosley was undergoing lower-body X-rays as medical staff worked to size up the injury. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital for further examination and treatment.

The freshman has recorded seven catches for 107 yards this season, but he could now face a considerable spell on the sidelines. His injury thins an already depleted receiving group. Top receiver Tré Spivey is out with a broken foot, and Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter have also been out at times this year, although neither missed the game against Texas Tech.