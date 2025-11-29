Prayers Pour In as Baylor Athlete Gets Carted Off After Horrific On-Field Injury

Essentials Inside The Story The Baylor Bears' season came to an ugly end with injuries to key players in a 31-24 loss

The injured RB's health status will be known once further evaluating tests are completed

Baylor fans join hands to pray for the injured player while some point fingers

Entering their matchup against the Houston Cougars, the 5-6 Baylor Bears were vying to avoid a fourth losing season in the last six years. However, after their team-leading running back, Bryson Washington, went down with a leg injury in the first quarter, the team got more bad news on their current RB.

With 2:40 remaining in the third quarter, the Bears quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, handed the ball to Caden Knighten on a no-huddle shotgun play. The latter then rushed in the middle for no gain to the Houston 12. However, the Courgars’ No. 25, Carmycah Glass, tackled him hard on the lower back as the running back was trying to make his way through the crowd by twisting his body.

Knighten remained face down on the ground for at least five minutes while a dozen trainers and medical personnel checked him. Many Houston players knelt while Aranda huddled the Bears to pray for the RB.

He was carefully turned over and put on a backboard. The facemask was removed from his helmet, and the stretcher was placed on a motorized cart that took him to an ambulance waiting at the opposite end of the field. McLane Stadium went silent during the lengthy ten-minute delay.

Knighten assumed an elevated role with Washington’s absence as the second leader in the team’s running offense. Before leaving the field, the RB was trying to help Baylor recover from a 24-9 deficit. He had eight carries for 22 yards with an average of 2.8 yards per carry until then.

While there’s no update on his status, Knighten was sitting up, alert, and moving his extremities. Later, Aranda confirmed that the hospital visit was just precautionary.

“It’s way scary,” Aranda said. “I know that was heavy on guys’ hearts after that.”

The freshman RB throughout the season had 96 carries for 447 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 4.7 yards. Despite the injury and the fourth-quarter drama, the Bears lost the game by 24-31, finishing the season with a 5-7 record.

The news of the injury prompted the entire CFB world to offer prayers for his health.

Fans join to pray for Caden Knighten

The split-second injury gave the college football fans a glimpse into the reality of what the players have to go through every day. A fan shared a picture of Knighten being carried on a stretcher and prayed for his recovery, writing, “Prayers up to Caden Knighten after an apparent back injury. Hope he’s OK.”

Another fan who had seen the visuals live wrote, “Bro hit the All Might pose.” Even down, Knighten tried to motivate his team as he held his hand up in the air with his fists locked. However, he soon lost that composure as he hid his face, knowing that the team was on the verge of a loss. Just two plays after the incident, Baylor’s drive ended, and eventually, they lost the game.

One got frightened with his injury, writing, “You really just never know, man. scary stuff.” The Bears were already trying to balance with Washington out due to a leg injury he suffered early in the first quarter, when he went on a 5-yard run in the middle.

While the other was worried, “I don’t think he’s ok.” Of course, the sight of a young, talented player like the freshman going out on a stretcher to the hospital in the middle of a crucial game is never a good sign. However, as the head coach said, it is just precautionary. More updates will come after the tests are completed.

Some diehard Baylor fans got angry at the Cougars’ defender, writing, “The dumbest tackle ever, he’s already defenseless.” With Houston No. 8, Kentrell Webb, already pulling on Knighten’s legs, the RB was going to fall anyway. In that time, tackling a player doesn’t really make sense. However, since that happened, Knighten had to pay, angering the fans.

Now, the Bears are ending yet another disappointing year with a losing record. In the end, the head coach’s words reflected the team’s frustrating season:

“I think in a lot of ways, this game is reflective of the season that we just finished, and so tough to swallow, tough to look at,” Aranda said.