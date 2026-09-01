Prayers Pour In as Big Ten Athlete Forced to End Football Career After Injury Causes Permanent Spinal Damage

For most players, retirement comes years later, but for Wyatt Mosier, the road ended before his junior year could even begin. The UCLA Bruins linebacker was forced to step away from football because of a physical deformity after numbers indicating continued progress over the last two years.

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The linebacker, in a recent announcement on Instagram, revealed that he is stepping away from his football career after a permanent spinal condition was discovered following a recent injury during practice.

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“After gathering all the information from my doctors and having many difficult conversations with my family and those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision to medically retire from football,” said Mosier in his announcement.

#UCLA linebacker Wyatt Mosier announces that he is medically retiring from football after a recent injury led to the discovery of an existing, permanent spinal condition. pic.twitter.com/50EQBerk5v— Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) August 31, 2026

The linebacker expressed that this was not how he wished his career to end, having found out about a permanent spinal condition. He is “Incredibly grateful for everything this game has given me. The relationships, memories, and lessons will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

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Mosier joined the UCLA Bruins ahead of the 2023 season as a preferred walk-on from Yorba Linda High School. He helped lead Yorba Linda to a stunning 39-3 record during his three-year varsity career, recording 361 tackles.

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He was also named League Defensive Player of the Year, Yorba Linda HS Athlete of the Year, and a two-time First-Team All-State selection by Cal-Hi Sports.

Despite his remarkable productivity, he was overlooked by major FBS programs but received offers from smaller programs such as Valparaiso, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Nebraska Kearney, West Texas A&M, and Western New Mexico. In the end, however, he chose to stay with UCLA.

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His time with the Bruins was special as well. Throughout his UCLA career, he played in 25 games, registering seven tackles.

Mosier wrapped up his final high school season in 2023 as a tackling machine, piling up 165 total tackles. That production placed him 103rd nationally, while also ranking him 14th in California and sixth in the Southern Section in tackles.

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The 2025 season was particularly memorable for Mosier, as he recorded a season-high two tackles against Nebraska on November 8, 2025, while also recording one tackle each in victories over Penn State and Maryland. On top of that, he was awarded No. 36 in honor of Nick Pasquale.

With the UCLA Bruins, he was building a legacy and enjoying every moment of his career, but fate had other plans, forcing him to step away. Leaving his team will undoubtedly be difficult, but the Bruin within him will always bleed gold and blue.

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“Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along the way. None of it has gone unnoticed, and I am truly grateful for all of it. God Bless & Go Bruins,” wrote Mosier.

The news spread like wildfire throughout the CFB community. Witnessing a career come to an end due to a physical condition was heartbreaking, and the community came together in unison to stand behind Wyatt.

Football Community Rallies Behind Wyatt Mosier After Heartbreaking News

Wyatt Mosier was a promising name in UCLA football, and watching his career come to an end like this is heartbreaking. But perhaps it is even harder for his father. Despite the pain, however, Jason Mosier has come forward to cheer up and support his son.

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“The player made me proud. The man makes me much prouder. What a privilege it has been to watch you live this dream. Love you, Wyatt. Always your biggest fan, Dad,” wrote his father.

Another fan shared a message with Mosier that was not just about football, but about life as well.

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“Some things are bigger than the ball. As a famous poet once said “Take care of your bodies, take care of your chicken, and take care of your mentals,” said a fan.

Last month, Wyatt Mosier received a $10,000 memorial grant on behalf of the Pasquale family. As per the family, Mosier embodied the relentless, unselfish, “team-first” culture required of a walk-on. He was excited for this season, but tragedy struck him first.

Although heartbroken, the Pasquale family, through their foundation, expressed that they were honored to have him represent No. 36, saying, “Incredible run. Honored to have such a solid man represent 36 with pride, on and off the field. Can’t wait to see what you tackle next.”

“Oh man, that s***s for that poor kid,” one heartbroken fan expressed.

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Lastly, a fan advised Wyatt not to lose heart and to embrace the changes that had come into his life, emphasizing that health comes first.

“Damn!!! I hope you’re ok Wyatt! Football isn’t forever but our health is more important. Thankfully, you had good medical experts and a supportive family to help you with this really tough decision,” said the fan.

The football chapter may have closed far earlier than Mosier ever imagined. But the numbers, the No. 36 legacy, and the people behind him ensure his story at UCLA is far from over. What he chooses to do next will decide how his future career will go.