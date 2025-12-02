Prayers Pour In as CJ Carr Makes $300K Public Pledge to Fight Illness That Took His Precious Family Member

Long before CJ Carr was a star quarterback for Notre Dame, his family’s world was defined by a different kind of fight. CJ’s youngest brother, Chad, couldn’t even live to see his brothers play. Chad died tragically at just five years old from DIPG, a devastating and inoperable brain cancer, in 2014. CJ honors Chad’s legacy with a tattoo and carries the reminder to cherish every moment. And even after eleven years, he has another message for the families going through the same tragedy.

“Today on Giving Tuesday, join me in honoring my brother Chad,” CJ posted on X, along with a photo of him holding Chad’s picture when he was alive. “I’m proud to be part of a group of donors matching every gift to ChadTough Defeat DIPG, up to $300,000 today. Double your impact and help future families faced with DIPG.”

Chad was diagnosed at age three and fought a 14-month battle with the disease. Despite the grim diagnosis, Chad’s spirit stayed bright. There was an instance when he found joy in a hilarious moment when his new puppy pooped on the floor, laughing so hard it lit up the room. Chad was a prankster and the family joker, often rooting for the rival teams to mess with his football-loving family. The Carr and Mosier families created the ChadTough trust fund, now the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation, in 2015. The Carr and Mosier families started it after losing their son, Michael Mosier, to DIPG.

After Chad’s death, his family was devastated when they learned that pediatric brain cancer received almost no federal funding. So, they launched this initiative. Donations poured in quickly as folks funneled cash to Michigan Medicine’s ChadTough Fund. It sparked research on Chad’s own tumor that uncovered a wild PTEN mutation driving the cancer.

Today, it’s a donation powerhouse. 2023 IRS filings show $7.1 million in contributions (95% of revenue), plus fundraisers netting $173k and investments adding $271k. CJ’s message serves as a reminder for everyone to do their part in supporting families who are struggling.

Fans put forward their support for CJ Carr’s heartfelt initiative

The pain is as real as it gets. That’s why when CJ dropped the post on X, fans flooded the comment section with their prayers. “God bless you, CJ, and your whole family. Making the world a better place,” a fan wrote. CJ and younger brother Tommy merged their pain into the initiative in 2021, blending it with another DIPG foundation to pump cash into 50+ researchers across 31 spots worldwide. Example: Dick Vitale’s V Foundation tossed $200K at a Chad memorial grant, sparked by CJ’s story, while the Carrs host fundraisers like Giving Tuesday drives doubling donations. It’s a real impact, turning grief into game-changing DIPG trials.​

“My prayers to your little brother and all others that fight DIPG…God Bless,” another fan chimed in. CJ spotlighted how Chad grinned through it, trolling Michigan games by cheering rivals. Another fan added, “Really great of you. Thanks for doing this. Go Irish.” CJ’s ‘doing this’ is bearing Chad’s ‘100 years of personality in 5.’ But even without that, the quarterback is slinging 21 TD passes for the 9-2 Irish, eyeing the playoffs. Notre Dame Reddit lit up, calling it “beautiful,” tying to ChadTough’s mission.

Lastly, a fan said, “It was so nice to read the article you wrote about Chad. Thank you for sharing with us. Keep up the great work. I know Chad is looking down on you, and he’s so proud of all your accomplishments.” CJ rarely goes public, but this 10-year tribute focuses on joy over tears. ChadTough spotlights the Carrs as “DIPG game-changers,” with CJ’s words raising awareness.