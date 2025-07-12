Prayers Pour In As College Football Coach’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Tragically Passes Away

The Texas floods continue to deliver one tragic news after the other. The immense swelling of the Guadalupe River last Friday devastated the Central Texas region, claiming more than 100 lives. Even today, rescue workers and authorities continue to relentlessly search for the missing. Among the most tragic of storylines is the loss of lives at Camp Mystic, where more than 20 young girls were spending their summer. Unfortunately, a member of the college football also lost his own in the catastrophe.

Trinity University announced on July 11 that Kellyanne Lytal, daughter of the football team’s OC, Wade Wytal, was among the Camp Mystic victims. Kellyanne’s home was 85 miles away from the camp. In Texas, it is tradition for kids to attend summer camps as a “rite of passage,” writes ESPN. Wytal, a 2009 graduate from Trinity, had shared a video of her at a Christmas pageant, while asking for prayers and help to find her. HC Jerheme Urban and players were also part of the rescue efforts for the missing campers. Trinity is a Division III program.

“Our entire community grieves with the Lytal family, to whom we extend our deepest sympathies and unwavering support. We know this loss will be felt across our campus and beyond,” Trinity’s President, Vanessa B. Beasley, said in a statement on Instagram. The Wytal family has also established a memorial foundation in their late daughter’s name to help the causes that were dear to her. Kellyanne leaves behind her father, her mother, Malorie, and younger sister Emmalyn. She was only 8.

Expand Post

“She was kind, fearless, silly, compassionate, and a loving friend to everyone,” Wade and his family said in a statement to Fox Digital. “Even though she was taken from us way too early, we thank God for the eight magical years we got to share with her. Our family wants to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for the men and women who are assisting in the Search and Rescue efforts.”

The Trinity community is rocked by the young one’s passing. Heaps of condolences from well-wishers are pouring in for Wade Wytal and his family, as they grieve Kellyanne’s death.

Prayers and condolences come in for Wade Wytal and his family

The Camp Mystic tragedy is the harshest among those caused by the Texas floods. BBC reports that 27 people, including campers and staff, had passed away, and were found in one location. The camp’s co-owner, Dick Eastland, is also among the casualties. So many families are still searching for those unaccounted for. Wade Wytal and his family are receiving an outpour of prayers and support for Kellyanne’s passing. “Heartbreaking. So sorry for their loss,” read one comment under the college’s official statement.

People extended the most heartfelt wishes to Wytal and his family. “My heart is broken for Wade, his family, Mystic, and the Trinity community. Sending deepest prayers, love, and strength,” read another. Kellyanne’s passing at such a young age is an absolute devastation for the Wytal family. “Much love, peace and prayers for the Lytal family. May you be comforted by the memories of your sweet daughter,” wrote another well-wisher.

“Praying for peace for coach wade and his family. Just gutted for them. So incredibly sorry for their [loss],” wrote another user who was moved by the news. College football coaches, like Steve Sarkisian, have spoken on the Texas floods as well. In the Big 12 media days, coaches extended their support to grieving parents and families. However, Wade Wytal’s loss will surely be felt among those in the Texas circle. “Praying for Kellyanne, Coach Lytal and family. Please Lord, lift this family up in prayer and let them feel your loving arms around them. 🙏,” read one message. Kellyanne is another unfortunate addition to the growing list of victims of the Texas flood, which continues to see more names as the days pass.