Clemson fans were left worried after wide receiver Tristan Smith suffered a frightening injury during the Tigers’ clash against South Carolina. With medical personnel rushing onto the field and carting him off for treatment, concerns quickly grew over his condition. Now, head coach Dabo Swinney has shared a reassuring update on Smith’s health, bringing some relief after the scary incident.

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According to Clemson insider Grace Raynor, Swinney confirmed that Tristan Smith suffered a neck fracture and will have to wear a brace for six to eight weeks. However, the coach reassured fans that Smith is going to be OK. It’s encouraging news after such a frightening incident.

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Clemson defeated South Carolina 21–17 on Saturday. During the game, Smith suffered a frightening injury when a South Carolina player tackled him during a punt return in the third quarter. As Smith fell, one of his Clemson teammates accidentally struck the back of his head. Smith’s head then hit the turf.

Medical personnel immediately rushed onto the field to examine him. Players from both teams watched with concern, while Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went down on his knees on the field. Smith was eventually taken to a hospital for further medical examinations.

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After the game, Swinney confirmed that Smith had suffered a C7 fracture.

“Similar to Mike Williams. He’s probably going to be in a brace for about six to eight weeks,” Swinney said. “He’s going to be fine; everything is okay. He does have a fracture, but no surgery, nothing like that.”

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Fans were relieved to hear the news. One commented, “This is encouraging news, although the exact recovery timeline and when he can return to football are not specified.” Another wrote, “Such great news!!! Neck injuries are super scary! 🙏🏻 Thank God!”

Fans also shared their prayers and well wishes online. “Such a great young man. Prayers for a speedy recovery,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Thank God. Continued prayers.”

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Other fans expressed their relief, with one commenting, “Thank goodness,” while another wrote, “Great news to hear, prayers for Tristan.”

Smith transferred to Clemson from Southeast Missouri. He had a more productive season last year, recording 24 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown. This season, however, he managed just two catches for nine yards.

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Following Smith’s injury in the third quarter, South Carolina scored a touchdown on its next offensive possession, extending its lead to 17–7. Clemson responded with a touchdown of its own before the third quarter ended, cutting the deficit to 17–14.

Both teams struggled to score during the fourth quarter, with neither able to find the end zone for most of the period. Eventually, Clemson got the ball back for what turned out to be its final offensive possession. The Tigers put together a successful drive, moving the ball downfield before Trent Pearman connected with Bryant Wesco Jr. for a one-yard touchdown with just two seconds remaining.

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The dramatic victory sent Clemson into its postseason bowl game, although Smith could miss the contest as he continues his recovery.