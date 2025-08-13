Prayers Pour in as Dan Lanning Announces Big Update on Freshman Who Broke His Leg

Fall camp in Eugene is officially underway. The Ducks’ initial scrimmage was far from a typical preseason walkthrough—Dan Lanning noted the defense “won the day,” preventing big plays and excelling in key situations. He described it as a pretty “solid first scrimmage,” the kind that energizes a team. But the buzz hit the wall when the star freshman DB suffered a significant injury. Now, with Lanning offering an optimistic update, there’s a sense that things might be improving, and the Ducks could get their 5-star recruit back in the mix this season.

Eugene’s excitement took a hit with the news that Trey McNutt broke his right leg, according to On3. This is a blow to the Ducks’ defense, which was already being rebuilt after losing several starters, and now loses one of its key players before he even gets started in 2025. McNutt arrived with speed, talent, and huge expectations—now his focus turns to recovery. The good news? Reports indicate he’s progressing well, and there’s hope he could return this season.

Well, it’s a tough break (literally) for safety McNutt—but Lanning is still not writing him off. During Tuesday’s post-practice press conference, he gave a much-needed update on McNutt’s return, giving fans a ray of hope. “Trey broke his leg, had surgery. He’s going to be able to recover from that,” he told reporters. “It’s something we think he’ll be able to come back from this season, sooner than later, but I don’t want to put a timeline on that.”

And these weren’t just any freshmen. A five-star recruit and the No. 26 overall player in the 2025 class, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, McNutt was also the No. 2 safety. He chose Oregon over Ohio State and other top programs, and his presence was anticipated to bolster the Ducks’ secondary alongside Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman. Now, with McNutt out, Dillon Thieneman is the one holding up the reins on defense.

Now, an injury hitting an athlete right before his breakout season takes a bit of a mental toll. But Lanning revealed that McNutt isn’t sulking. “He’s working his ass off to get back. He’s staying engaged in the playbook; he’s preparing himself. He was having a really good fall camp. You always hate to see that happen, but it is part of football. I think Trey’s handling it really well.” But even then, missing out on a guy of his caliber is nothing less than a disaster for the Ducks.

This kid is seriously fast—track-star fast. In 2023, as a sophomore, he ran multiple sub-11.00 100s (10.82, 10.85, 10.91), plus a wind-aided 21.74 and a legal 21.77 in the 200. And he’s not just a sprinter. As a junior at Shaker Heights, he played both ways, recording 61 tackles (3 TFL), 12 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles at safety, and also adding 611 yards and 12 TDs as a receiver.

And McNutt wasn’t just a big name—he was already making a strong case to be an immediate impact player. There’s a reason why Rivals’ Charles Power lauded him, saying, “Instant Impact Signee,” with a combination of range and physicality, suggesting he could excel in various positions and complement Thieneman’s abilities. That’s exactly the reason why even fans can’t wait for him to be back.

Fans praying for Dan Lanning’s 5-star DB’s return

Eugene’s fall camp started strong, but the mood quickly changed with news of McNutt’s broken leg. Fans were clearly disappointed, with one expressing a common sentiment: “Get well soon, young man.” It was more than just sympathy; they knew he’d barely scratched the surface of his potential. Now, McNutt was expected to be a key part of Oregon’s defense, so the call for patience is understandable. A fan echoed this, saying, “The kid should take his time to recover.” This aligns with Lanning’s approach: no pressure, no set return date, just focusing on full rehab to avoid any complications.

Now, Lanning’s update about McNutt’s possible return sparked immediate hope. Fans recognize the potential impact—one fan noted it would be a “huge boost” to Oregon’s defense and said, “Big news if McNutt can return—that’d be a huge boost for Oregon’s D. @jordanMaxwell37 was right to stay optimistic on his timeline.” Hope he comes back strong.” They’re right; with a rebuilt defense, the return of a five-star, No. 2 safety could redefine the Ducks’ potential in 2025.

Yet, alongside the excitement, there’s the shared disappointment fans feel when a young talent is sidelined. As one fan put it, “Never wanna see that; hope he can recover well.” The sentiment reflects that injuries are more than roster updates; they represent real setbacks to someone’s aspirations.

Then there’s the raw emotion. “This sucks. Prayers up!” It’s more than just online slang; it’s the kind of call that can lift a player’s spirits during rehab. Now, McNutt’s already keeping himself in the playbook and trying to be as involved as possible. And above all, it’s always nice to get that kind of support from many strangers.

Let’s wait and see how fast Dan Lanning can get back his star performer.