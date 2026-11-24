Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee took College GameDay to new heights with a daring jump from a 33-foot diving platform at Miami’s aquatic center. However, what happened after the stunt brought an unexpected concern for Howard.

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Howard responded on X after Pat McAfee shared a clip of the stunt from The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee’s post featured a comment from Darius J. Butler, who appeared surprised by how Howard ended up participating in the moment, describing it as highly entertaining.

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Howard reposted it and wrote, “Thanks, my guys. I’m still icing my shoulder but I’ll be back full strength by Saturday.”

The incident took place during the November 21 edition of College GameDay, which was broadcast from the University of Miami ahead of the Hurricanes’ matchup against Virginia Tech.

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McAfee recreated his high-dive stunt at Miami’s aquatic center, but this time he was joined by Howard. The two climbed a 33-foot diving platform before jumping into the pool together. Unlike McAfee, who wore a blue Speedo, Howard made the jump in a suit and tie.

McAfee had first performed the high-dive stunt during College GameDay’s September 20, 2025 broadcast from Miami. He used the jump to deliver his pick for the Florida-Miami matchup, making the pick a memorable moment.

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Howard, who was part of the College GameDay analyst panel that day, watched McAfee’s earlier jump. This year’s broadcast brought a change, as McAfee invited Howard to join him, making the stunt a repeat with a new participant.

Their jump became one of the broadcast’s memorable moments, but its aftermath raised an unexpected health concern. The concern became clearer after the pair returned to the set.

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According to Awful Announcing, Howard described the experience as frightening and said he thought he had torn his rotator cuff while coming down from the platform. McAfee also said he thought he had injured his eardrums during the jump. Neither claim was a confirmed diagnosis.

Howard’s latest X post therefore offered an important follow-up to his earlier comments. However, while Howard’s post was meant to assure fans he would recover, many focused on the fact that his shoulder was still bothering him. They flooded his replies with prayers and well-wishes.

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Fans React to Desmond Howard’s Shoulder Scare

Howard’s shoulder update soon drew supportive messages from fans on X. While some enjoyed watching him take part in the stunt, others were more concerned about how he was feeling afterward and hoped he would recover soon.

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“Des – that was amazing, heal up soon!” One fan wrote, appreciating the stunt but also wishing for Howard a speedy recovery.

“That was great. Get well soon,” another fan shared similar sentiments, acknowledging the entertaining moment while hoping Howard feels better soon.

“Take care of you. When Michigan beats OSU this weekend you will need that shoulder,” wrote a third fan. The message brought some rivalry banter into the discussion, with the fan joking about Michigan’s upcoming game against Ohio State while reminding Howard to look after his shoulder.

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“If you hurt your shoulder you did not let on at all and finished that show is Homeric,” added a fourth fan, highlighting Howard’s ability to finish the broadcast without letting his discomfort show, praising his effort during the show.

“That was awesome!! Thank you for making Saturdays a blast!” A fifth fan wrote, shifting the focus back to Howard’s contribution to College GameDay, with the fan thanking him for making the weekly broadcasts enjoyable.

While fans expressed support, Howard’s own tone remained upbeat, with no indication of serious injury.

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The aftermath has added an unexpected twist to what began as an entertaining College GameDay moment. While he remains confident about his recovery, his next appearance will offer a clearer picture of whether his shoulder is recovering as expected.