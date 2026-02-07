Prayers Pour In as Duke Football Great Turned NFL Legend Dies Aged 91

For 11 seasons, his golden arm left defenses reeling and fans on their feet. Today, that legendary arm was laid to rest. Duke football legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen has passed away at the age of 91. The Washington Commanders confirmed the report on Friday, sharing that Jurgensen’s family had broken the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen,” the family said. “We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton. But to those of us who knew him beyond the stadium lights, he was the steady, humorous, and deeply loving heart of our family.”

After the Eagles surprisingly traded for quarterback Norm Snead, Washington had a new QB under center who would be the team’s backbone for the next decade. He threw passes that left fans on their feet and defenses reeling over the span of 11 seasons. He scored 3,000 yards in a single season five times, which was significant in the 1960s when quarterbacks had to deal with strict rules and defenses dominated the field.

But before he became a Washington legend, Sonny Jurgensen quickly established himself as a premier passer in Philadelphia. Even though he was Norm Van Brocklin’s backup, he managed to throw five touchdown passes in the Eagles’ 1960 NFL Championship season. The Duke legend was the team’s full-time starter by 1961, when he helped Philadelphia to a 10–4 record and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Though he arrived at Duke in 1954 as a backup quarterback, Jurgensen’s athletic prowess first shone on defense. His talent was undeniable, however, and by 1955, he had earned the starting quarterback role, setting the stage for his pro career despite a challenging senior season. His senior season in 1956 had its ups and downs, with a tough opener against South Carolina handing Duke its first ACC loss, and the season ended 5–4–1. Beyond football, he also tried baseball and even turned down a basketball tryout.

He eventually retired in 1974. Off the field, he became a voice of the franchise, calling games and showing the same passion and insight from his playing days, endearing fans for decades to come.

Tributes pour in for the Duke football legend

As news of Sonny Jurgensen’s passing broke, fans began sharing personal stories and memories of the man who felt like part of their lives. “Sonny Jurgensen resonates with so many generations of Washington fans, obviously for his QB play, but for folks my age and younger, his work with George Michael on TV and his radio broadcasts are just as legendary,” one fan wrote in an X post, highlighting how his voice and personality became as iconic after he retired.

For those who knew him in person, the memories are deeply personal. While covering HOF inductions decades ago, one fan found himself in a hotel bar next to a table of former Redskins, including Jurgensen, who spontaneously sang “Hail to the Redskins” to honor the late coach George Allen. “Unforgettable,” he wrote, sending prayers to a man who never forgot the people who shaped his career.

Others expressed the lifelong influence the Duke legend had, with one fan saying, “Sonny Jurgensen was one of my first sports heroes and the reason I wore #9 on all my sports teams as a kid. Meeting him was one of the best memories of our first game as owners two years ago. RIP to a hero and a legend.”

Tributes poured in from former teammates and colleagues as well. Hall of Famer Larry Brown still remembers him as “one of the greatest to ever line up behind center,” and also “a great teammate and a good friend.” Chuck Sapienza, former director of sports programming and longtime broadcast partner, wrote, “One of the highlights of my life was being able to work with Sonny Jurgensen for almost a decade. Working alongside him was amazing, and being able to call him a friend was an honor. Rest in Peace #9.”

Fans, players, and broadcasters alike agree: you cannot tell the story of Washington football without Sonny Jurgensen, a Mount Rushmore-worthy legend whose impact on the game and the community will be remembered for generations.