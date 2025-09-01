Prayers Pour in as FSU Athlete Becomes Shooting Tragedy Victim; Now Hospitalized

Florida State opened the season with a statement, dominating Alabama in their opener. But the celebration was cut short. Tragedy struck their loyal linebacker, who had committed back in October 2023, and stayed through the struggles of 2024. Just as he was ready to make his mark, heartbreaking news hit the Seminoles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The devastating scene unfolded in Havana, late Sunday night. And Warchant reports that FSU freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was rushed to the hospital following a shooting. The Sanford Seminole High standout, who recently signed with the Seminoles, was reportedly still breathing when paramedics arrived. Now, his condition is still unknown, leaving the FSU community anxiously awaiting updates. More details have emerged on the tragic incident.

The incident occurred near Havana Heights Apartments. WCTV reported that an unidentified man was shot near 16th Street and South Main Street. Warchant has confirmed the victim was Pritchard. Although details remain scarce, a source close to FSU’s program said Pritchard may have been caught in a random act of violence. Though that has yet to be verified.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The linebacker had been turning heads this preseason, earning praise from first-year DC Tony White. “He’s showing out and doing some nice stuff,” said White, after the Seminoles’ 2nd preseason scrimmage. “It’s up and down, but he’s showing his athletic ability and that he’s going to be a really good linebacker here in the future.” Interestingly, not just for his skill, but for his unwavering loyalty to FSU. Yes, Pritchard didn’t take the field for Florida State’s season opener, but his commitment was never in question.

AD

“I would say I was locked in because, mainly, [Mike] Norvell,” stated Pritchard earlier this year. “That’s a bond like, I don’t think nobody can teach. There was no other school that could flip me. I had my mind set right here.” Now, with the linebacker sidelined, FSU faces the harsh reality of potentially losing such a loyal talent. And following that, fans have already started pouring in prayers, hoping their standout freshman pulls through.

FSU fans flood social media with heartbreaking messages

FSU LB Ethan Pritchard’s condition remains unclear, but the news of his hospitalization has fans reeling. One fan wrote, “Awful. Hope he can recover from this.” Another kept it simple, stating, “Don’t know what to say anymore.” The Seminole community is shaken, sending waves of concern and support across social media. Following that, Prayers quickly poured in for Ethan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan wrote, “Oh no! You hate to read something like this. Keeping a good thought for him, his family, friends and teammates.” Another fan kept it short and direct, writing, “Prayers up. 🙏🏾” To be honest, the outpouring showed just how much the FSU community is rallying behind their young LB. And given that, fans continue to flood the comments with messages of support.

For fans, seeing their athletes hurt is never easy, especially in a shooting. Reacting to Ethan’s news, one fan said bluntly, “Man, this f—–ng sucks.” Another added with hope, saying, “I hope he makes a full and swift recovery.” This mix of shock and support shows just how much the FSU community cares for their own.