Prayers Pour In as FSU Athlete Carted Off the Field After Scary Injury vs. Boston College

If things weren’t already bad enough for Florida State, they got worse. The Seminoles entered their game at Boston College at 3-5, watched their coaching situation unravel with Mike Norvell’s firing, and lost two starters to injuries. On Saturday came another: senior center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was carted off the field in the second quarter.

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“Scary situation in Chestnut Hill,” Boston College lead writer Kim Rankin reported on X. “FSU center Bradyn Welch-Joiner is being carted off the field. An ambulance was waiting in the tunnel, but did not come onto the field.”

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Welch-Joiner went down on Florida State’s final drive of the first half. After a short run, he was trapped underneath a pile of players, and his right leg twisted awkwardly under the weight. He appeared to be in significant pain, raising serious concerns about his availability moving forward.

Within moments, several teammates called for help from the sideline. The Medical staff rushed over to Welch-Joiner to assess his condition and placed his right leg in an air cast without delay. In a show of support, Florida State players and the entire coaching staff gathered around him as he was carted off the field.

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This is a significant blow for the Seminoles, especially considering the respect Welch-Joiner has earned within the team since arriving from Purdue in January. His growing influence in the locker room makes this injury an even tougher pill to swallow for Florida State.

His injury and sudden departure from the field on a stretcher have left fans deeply concerned, with many taking to social media to send their prayers to the injured Seminoles star. One fan offered a heartfelt message, writing, “Prayers up for Bradyn Welch-Joiner. These injuries are out of control. So horrible.” A second fan added, “Prayers up to Bradyn Welch-Joiner after a bad looking leg injury.”

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Another fan joked that the team’s run of injuries was so bad it might need supernatural help, saying, “I keep telling y’all; Seminole Tribe needs to come in and perform a cleansing ritual, or we get an exorcist. Smdh.”

With the injury looking particularly serious, concerns are growing over whether Welch-Joiner’s season could be over. One fan expressed their concern, writing, “I think so? Prayer up for Bradyn tho. Looks brutal.”

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Meanwhile, another fan summed up the emotions of many with a straightforward reaction, “I hate this!”

Welch-Joiner had started the first nine games for Florida State this season, before being replaced by sophomore Chavez ‘Sandman’ Thompson.

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Thompson saw action in four games last season, but his appearances were limited to garbage-time situations. The rest of Florida State’s offensive line remains intact. Xavier Chaplin briefly left the game in the second quarter but returned shortly afterwards.

Florida State’s injury concerns continue to mount, with the latest setback marking the third starter to go down this season. Ousmane Kromah was previously sidelined against Miami, while Duce Robinson suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the loss to Clemson.

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Until the Seminoles release details, his status is unknown. Still, the nature of the injury suggests a season-ending absence a possibility.