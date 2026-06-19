Prayers Pour In as FSU Football Athlete Shares Big Health Update After Life-Threatening Injury

The first commit of Florida State’s 2025 recruiting class, linebacker Ethan Pritchard, was ready for his freshman season in college when tragedy struck. The four-star recruit was shot in the back of his head. And ever since, his football career has been on hold as he battled for his life. However, almost a year after his shooting incident, there is an update on his health, and it is one that has brought him numerous prayers and well-wishes both within and outside the program.

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On June 18, a day after his birthday, a video posted on X showed Pritchard taking his first steps without a walker. The LB was at a family gathering surrounded by cheering loved ones as he posed for the camera, almost ten months after he was shot in the head on August 31 last year. The video was shared by Montrail T. Harris, who referred to Pritchard as his nephew.

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Pritchard was shot in the back of the head last August while he took his aunt and a 3-year-old child home after a family cookout near the Havana Heights apartment complex. The first step toward recovery was a one-month stay in the intensive care unit at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was released last November after spending months in the hospital and Brooks Rehabilitation Center, Jacksonville. He made an appearance at the team’s final home game of the season against the Virginia Tech Hokies to join the Legacy Walk.

The 19-year-old was also present at the program’s spring practice this offseason, as he continues to rehab through physical therapy. His main goal is to return to the field someday. But all through his recovery, he has been supported by his family members and the FSU community, with coach Mike Norvell visiting him daily at some point. However, after his first steps without the walker, he received much love and prayer, even from rival fans.

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After his shooting, four people were arrested in connection to the incident: Jayden Bodison, Caron Miller, Germany Atkins, and a 16-year-old juvenile, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The first two suspects were charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The third was charged with one count of probation violation.

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Pritchard’s attorneys also filed a lawsuit against Riverside Apartment Complex and Havana Heights Apartments, claiming that the apartments failed to address violent issues before then.

A GoFundMe page was opened to donate funds for Pritchard’s family. Out of the $170,000 goal, $149,955 has been raised. Notably, Norvell’s Keep Climbing Foundation was the top donor, with $10,000.

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Fans send prayers and well wishes

Seeing him make such significant progress from a nearly impossible situation, fans took to the comment section in their hundreds to send him prayers and well-wishes. One delighted fan could not contain their heartfelt admiration for Pritchard and his family and for how far they have come on this long journey of recovery.

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“I can’t begin to imagine the joy and pride this beautiful young man and his family are experiencing in this moment! All my best wishes for a complete recovery and a full and meaningful life ahead, Ethan,” the comment read.

When it is a matter of life and death, fans never hesitate to put their rivalries aside and choose logic over emotions. In the comments, a rival fan exemplified this. “Even though you might be playing for a rival team, this is why we pray. Amazing work and praise God for your recovery. Keep going!”

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While giving gratitude to God and sending kind words to his family, another person did not forget the medical practitioners whose expertise ensured Pritchard recovered without complications. “That’s a big blessing for him and his love ones, he need to be grateful to the doctors that makes this possible they are the real heroes. And also thank God for his healing hand upon him.”

A fan who quickly displayed ignorance regarding Pritchard’s shooting incident was sure to wish him well regardless. “Avoid gangstarism and make use of the second chance life has given to you, son. Wishing you the very best.”

Perhaps one of the most prominent prayers came from a declared fan of FSU’s in-state rivals, the Florida Gators. Foes on the field, foes in the state of Florida, but friends in distress. “A Gator wishes you the healing love of the Lord,” the comment read.