Prayers Pour in as Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz Bleeds After Taking Nasty Blow Against Ole Miss

Lincoln Kienholz gave Louisville a memorable first start on Sunday night, but one late-game image left fans worried. After the Cardinals’ 41-38 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, a clip showed blood near the quarterback’s left ear, prompting messages of concern across social media.

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Louisville had not publicly provided details about the apparent wound. In the clip shared online, Kienholz is seen with his helmet lifted and a visible streak of blood running from the area behind his right ear toward his jaw. The footage did not make it clear which play caused it.

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Blood alone does not reveal the seriousness of the issue. In college football, a player with an open wound or blood on his uniform must be taken out until the bleeding is controlled and the affected area is covered. That rule explains why a bloody moment can quickly catch attention, but it does not confirm a head injury or a longer absence.

The image quickly drew concern from fans, with several people hoping Kienholz was okay after a demanding night in his Louisville debut. “Absolutely horrific. Prayers for Lincoln’s quick recovery (emojis),” one replied under a September 7 X post by MLF Football.

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The concern came after Kienholz carried much of Louisville’s offense in his first collegiate start. He completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1%) for 307 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. The dual-threat QB made 14 carries for 69 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

The exact moment he got injured is unknown. Chances are, one of the three times he was sacked could’ve been it. He walked off without throwing an interception and set a school record.

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“Respect to QB Lincoln Kienholz,” TBP College Football posted on X. “The first Louisville quarterback to reach 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards since… Lamar Jackson in 2017.”

Kienholz is already closing in on NFL big shots, but it is hardly a surprise. The quarterback spent three seasons actively playing with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He earned Ohio State University Scholar-Athlete status in 2023 and 2024 and Academic All-Big Ten honors in the same years.

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In a different clip, his wound was clearly visible. He was hurt behind his left ear as the blood closed in on his jaw. The sight of Kienholz panting while giving tough competition to the Rebels earned him praise for his grit.

“Lincoln Kienholz is putting it all on the line,” one wrote in an X post.

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At the end of the third quarter, Indiana was up 31-16. The pressure on Kienholz’s shoulders was palpable not just in the stadium but through screens too. His performance was commendable, but he fell short of Heisman Trophy contender Trinidad Chambliss. And fans know.

“Got to give it up to Lincoln Kienholz for his hard work tonight with Louisville (emoji),” another post complimented the QB.

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Louisville now has a short turnaround before hosting Villanova on Friday night. Whether Kienholz needs any follow-up evaluation or whether the program shares an update before that game remains unclear. For now, the clip has left fans waiting for a word from Louisville or the quarterback himself.

Kienholz’s determination has not awed everyone, though. Under MFL Football’s post, one asked whether this site is “Crazier than Josh Hoover of the Hoosiers playing with a bloody nose?”

The Indiana Hoosiers quarterback continued to play his season opener against North Texas despite a bloody nose. North Texas was penalized for the play, and Hoover explained that it looked “way worse than it felt.”

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Louisville had not announced the nature of the apparent wound or indicated whether Kienholz received treatment after the game. Until the program provides an update, the blood seen in the clip should not be taken as proof of any specific injury.