Prayers Pour In as Michigan Great Dies at 96

The Michigan football world is in mourning, but the stories being shared about legendary coach Jerry Hanlon, who passed away at 96, reveal a legacy that goes far beyond the gridiron. While the cause of his death remains unknown, his strong connection to the program makes this loss especially painful for the entire Michigan community.

Prominent alumni and former players immediately flooded social media with tributes, reflecting a grief that extends far beyond Ann Arbor. The consensus wasn’t just about his blocking schemes, but about a mentor who treated every walk-on like a starter, making this week’s outpouring of players feel deeply personal.

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The team broke this heartbreaking news on their official X handle, saying, “Michigan Athletics mourns the passing of long-time assistant coach and administrator, Jerry Hanlon,” Michigan Football said on X.

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He started working with Michigan in 1969, joining the team with head coach Bo Schembechler. He stayed with the program for 23 years until 1991 and became one of the most trusted and important coaches. Even after retiring in 1991, he was still part of Michigan’s program, as he served as an assistant director of development and external relations for the athletic department.

But before taking over that role, he made an impact at various others. He coached the defensive line, the offensive line, and even quarterbacks. He helped build a strong and disciplined team. Because of his coaching, 18 offensive linemen became All-Americans. What’s interesting is that even quarterback Jim Harbaugh was part of it, who developed under Hanlon and later won a championship for Michigan in 2023.

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Apart from that, in total, 36 of his players were drafted into the NFL. But one of his biggest achievements came in 1991, when his entire offensive line was named the most valuable player of the Gator Bowl. Along with Schembechler, he took Michigan to many Big Ten championships and played in several Rose Bowl games. By the end of his career, Hanlon was known as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.

Those sentiments perfectly mirror the foundation he built over two decades. Hanlon didn’t just recruit athletes, but also raised community leaders. Manuel captured that exact feeling, emphasizing how much more the legendary assistant meant to the university than simply winning football games.

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“Michigan Athletics has lost one of the finest ambassadors and mentors our football program has ever known,” the Athletic Director said. ” Jerry devoted his life to coaching, teaching, and developing young men, watching them grow into leaders in our community and into devoted husbands and fathers.”

Hanlon’s beautiful journey started in North Bend, Ohio, where he grew up, and later he started his coaching career at his old school, Taylor High School. After that, he worked as an assistant coach at Canton Catholic High School for four years, and he also spent one year as a head basketball coach. He even coached at Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland St. Edward, and then joined the University of Dayton staff in 1965.

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He graduated from Miami University in 1956, where he played football as a halfback. He was part of the 1953, 1954, and 1955 teams that won two Mid-American Conference titles under coach Ara Parseghian.

Before going to Michigan, he also worked as a coach at Miami for three years from 1966 to 1968, where he coached alongside Bo Schembechler; that bond got him to Michigan. Now, every Wolverine fan mourns the passing of the legendary figure who shaped their team.

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Fans mourn the passing of legendary coach Jerry Hanlon

Fans shared their emotions after hearing the sad news of Jerry Hanlon’s passing. Many remembered him not just as a great coach, but also as a kind and caring person who helped young players grow. As this fan pointed out, “Jerry was a great coach and did an excellent job developing young players. RIP.”

Some people who knew him personally also shared their feelings, saying, “A neighbor of mine and a great man. Sad day. #GoBlue.” They spoke about how he was a good human being and someone who made a positive impact on their lives.

Others remembered his personality and the moments they shared with him: “Great man, always had great stories to tell.”

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Many fans also expressed how much they loved and respected him. His passing felt personal to them because of the bond he built over the years. Just like this fan who said, “Damn. Loved him; great guy! Rest peacefully, Jerry. They said he always had interesting stories and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. As this fan sums it all up perfectly, saying, “Wonderful man and coach. RIP, Sir. 🙏❤️”

Overall, people described him as both a wonderful coach and a great human being. His legacy will live on through the players and fans who admired him.