Prayers Pour In as Minnesota Loses College Football MVP Who Later Served as Their AD

Former Golden Gophers two-sport specialist Tom Moe’s greatest contribution came decades later as the AD who reshaped the program. With his unfortunate passing on February 15 at the age of 87, the Gophers mourn the loss of their multigenerational icon.

“Our hearts are with the Moe family as they mourn the loss of Tom Moe,” Minnesota Athletics announced in the February 20th post on X. “Tom played football and baseball at Minnesota and would later serve as Director of Minnesota’s Men’s Athletic Department. He was the team MVP in football and a member of the 1960 baseball national championship team. Moe also helped lay the groundwork to bring football back to campus.”

Moe was a multi-sport specialist who played both football and baseball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 1957 to 1960. He played as the school’s wide receiver from 1957 to 1959 and led the team in receiving yards during his sophomore year. He was named Team MVP as a junior.

Tom Moe’s success isn’t limited to football, as he had a notable run with the Gophers baseball team. He had a career batting average of .330 and was part of the school’s 1960 national championship team. Upon graduation, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota Law School and practiced law, earning the ‘Lawyer of the Year’ award in 2000 from Law and Politics Magazine.

Moe returned to the University of Minnesota in 1999 as the interim AD for men’s athletics and held a full-time role from 2000 to 2002. He played a significant role in developing college athletics and student-athletes at Minnesota. Moe was the recipient of the ‘M Club’ Hall of Fame in 2000 and also received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Minnesota wasn’t just a school for Moe; it was like a family. His two sons and three grandchildren also followed his legacy to the Golden Gophers, making an impact for generations.

As the news of his passing spread, it united the Gopher community as prayers and tributes poured in, celebrating his life.

Prayers pour for Tom Moe’s passing

The Minnesota sporting community responded to Tom Moe’s loss, sending condolence messages and prayers to the family and close ones. One Minnesota fan sent his heartfelt message and sent Moe’s family the strength to overcome this tough loss. “Condolences to the Moe family & friends. All my best. Rest In Paradise, Mr. Moe,” one fan wrote, while the other sent hearts to the Moe family, “💛💛.”

Being a legend from the late 1950s and early 1960s, most fans remembered him as their father’s favorite star. One fan cited him as his father’s favorite Gopher: “One of my father’s favorite Gophers. Rest in Paradise, Tom Moe 🙏.”

On the other hand, one cited him as his father’s friend since high school: “RIP Tom Moe, Edina, and gopher legend. Was my father’s and in-laws’ best friend in high school and followed him to Minnesota. Hope they’re playing catch and having a bunch of laughs up in heaven.”

He was not only remembered as the college athlete or the athletic director but also as a down-to-earth person. Fans who knew him wrote, “Ugh!! Such a nice person!! 🙏🙏🙏”, and another mirrored the same, “One of the best, super nice man!”