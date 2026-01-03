Prayers Pour In as Mississippi State QB’s Mom Shares Health Update After Scary Leg Injury

With 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mississippi State was trailing Wake Forest 43–29. Just then, freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor collapsed to the ground after being hit in the knee. The David Wade Stadium went silent as Taylor was helped off the field, with one question haunting fans: How bad was the injury?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Relief finally came hours later when Taylor’s mom, LaQuandra Conner, took to Facebook with the update everyone in maroon had been waiting for.”Thanks everyone for the prayers it was his ankle but NOTHING is torn or broken GOD had MY BABY covered and for that I say THANK YOU LORD 🙌🏽🙌🏽 😭🏽🙏🏾#PROTECTEDBYGOD #MYGENTLEGIANT,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs limped to the finish line after a disappointing evening, with Taylor never coming back and Luke Kromenhoek finishing the game under center. There was no clear diagnosis following the game, and the uncertainty lingered. But head coach Jeff Lebby had expressed optimism, stating that the injury didn’t seem to be as terrible as initially feared.

“Initial reports have been good,” Lebby said. “I feel good about getting in the locker room and being able to talk to the medical staff and seeing Kamario again.”

That feeling was backed up when people saw Taylor moving around the locker room later, with a noticeable limp. However, he was without crutches or assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs finished 5–8 and walked away from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl with disappointment, but Taylor continues to look like the foundation of what’s next. The freshman QB put on another outstanding performance, passing for 241 yards and a touchdown while gaining 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“A ton of toughness and there’s a ton of things to be excited about,” Lebby said about Taylor. “… For what he was able to get out of this bowl experience with 15 extra practices, the ability to go play in another game against a really good opponent, to me that is huge for us as we’re continuing to build this thing.” And Lebby’s words echoed what so many fans inside the stadium and far beyond it were feeling in that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans rally around Kamario Taylor after injury scare

The reaction poured in almost instantly from the hearts of a fanbase that had just held its breath. One fan who said they were sitting only a few seats away from Taylor’s mom shared a moment that felt bigger than football. “The best part about the whole thing is that she said, ‘Kamario get up in the name of Jesus,’ and that man stood up within five seconds,” the fan wrote. “I pray we all find the faith of that sweet lady.”

Others focused on appreciation for what Taylor left on the field. “Thank you Lord! That’s great news for Kamario and his family. He played his heart out tonight and gave his all,” one fan wrote. Another echoed the same feeling from the stands: “Glad to see this, it looked awful from the stands. Kid played his tail off in that game.” There was admiration mixed with awe, too. “He’s built different,” one comment read. “He’s gonna be a special player because that hit looked horrific.” For many, the update felt like a reward for the toughness Taylor showed in the painful moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not every reaction was blind optimism, which shows how invested people are. One fan urged caution, stating that walking around doesn’t always tell the full story and that Taylor should stay off the leg until tests are complete. “God is merciful and graceful…He protected that young man tonight from a devastating injury,” one fan wrote. Others were already looking ahead. “Wonderful news for this young man & his Mama. He will be playing on Sundays in the near future.” On a night that ended in a devastating loss, Mississippi State fans still found something to rally around.