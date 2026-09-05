Prayers Pour in as Notre Dame Coach Loses His Father Before Marcus Freeman’s Season Opener

Notre Dame is heading into one of the most anticipated season openers in the Marcus Freeman era. The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish have a loaded roster, a returning starting quarterback in CJ Carr, and a trip to Lambeau Field waiting on Sunday night. But the week has brought a much more personal moment for a member of Freeman’s staff.

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David Guidugli, the father of Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, has died. The news circulated among Notre Dame supporters this week, with prayers and condolences quickly pouring in for the Guidugli family.

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“Thank you for the sacrifices, the laughs, the tough love, for the lives you made better along the way, and most of all, for being our father,” Notre Dame’s QB coach Gino Guidugli wrote on X on September 5. “We are going to miss you every single day.”

Notre Dame has not publicly released additional details about David Guidugli’s death. What is known is that David was the father of a family with deep roots in football, particularly in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

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Gino grew up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and starred at Highlands High School before becoming one of Cincinnati’s best quarterbacks. He played for the Bearcats from 2001 through 2004, finished his college career with 14 300-yard passing games, and became a charter member of the Nippert Stadium Ring of Honor. For that to happen, David played a major role in his sons’ lives.

David himself was a prominent figure in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati sporting community. Although he was a local high school teacher, his discipline, organization, and academic accountability showed his dedication to the job. Before that, he was a standout defensive end for the Northern Kentucky Raiders. Because of his contributions to the game, he was inducted into the Cincinnati Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. But his sporting legacy also spread beyond football.

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“I have trained athletes from Hall-of-Famers to small kids with bright futures. I love people, and most people love me,” David said in 2018 when he contested for County Commissioner in Newport, Kentucky. “I am a positive influence on peoples’ lives. I like to help people become successful and become the best version of themselves.”

David raised his four sons, Gino, Ben, Tony, and Bay, emphasizing discipline and collective presence. He taught Gino to approach the game with the mental strength of a fighter. The current Irish QB coach learned the footwork, balance, and a core family tenet (the defensive mindset) from his dad. As Dave also spent years as a boxing trainer, the boys quickly picked up those physical aspects, too. Because of those values, the Guidugli family produced more than one college football player.

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Gino’s brother Ben also played at Cincinnati from 2007 through 2010 and later spent time with the St. Louis Rams. Another brother played at Southeastern Louisiana. As for Gino, if not for his father’s values early on, he wouldn’t have achieved the success he has in his coaching career. Now, on his father’s death, the whole college football fraternity is mourning Gino’s loss.

“Prayers for the Guidugli family,” wrote On3‘s Jack Soble on X. Purdue’s Executive Director of Player Personnel, Betler Benton, remembered his pleasant encounters with David. “Sorry to see this. Mr Guidugli was a great man, and was always wherever his boys were, supporting them. I’ll miss seeing him at the games!”

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Another X user described the immense impact David Guidugli had on the community. “Much love and prayers for you and your family. Loved getting to know you and your dad at his Speed Camp. Great guy that positively impacted a lot of people as a teacher, coach, and motivator. God bless you, guys.”

Rivals’ Mike Singer also sent prayers to the Guidugli family. “Sorry for your loss, Coach Gino 🙏.” Lastly, a Notre Dame user shared some comforting words, recounting his own experience of losing a loved one. “Sympathies Coach. Lost my dad in February. They live on through you in the legacy they leave. Does not fill the hole, but their voice is always with you.”