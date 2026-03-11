Prayers Pour In as Ohio State Legend Passes Away at 84

The entire Buckeye nation went silent on March 10, 2026, when they lost one of their greatest football exports. 1963 MVP Matt Snell, who had one of the most notable and memorable Super Bowl wins ever, passed away at the age of 84.

Snell, 84, passed away from natural causes at an assisted living facility in East Meadow, New York, his son Beau confirmed to ESPN. His journey began in Garfield, Georgia, and took him to Carle Place High School, where his legend first took root.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Snell’s legendary status in Columbus was forged through pure grit. As the 1963 team captain, he seamlessly shifted between clearing paths for Bob Ferguson, an All -American, and anchoring the defensive line. This rare versatility didn’t just earn him team MVP honors, but it also embodied the quintessential toughness expected of an Ohio State great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State cherished the player he was, and years later, in 2000, they honored him by placing him on the Ohio State Football All-Century Team. This special team includes some of the best players in the university’s football history over 100 years. Snell was selected for this honor as a defensive end.

After his college career, Snell joined the New York Jets, and his best game came in Super Bowl III on January 12, 1969, where the Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts 16–7. During the game, he ran the ball for 121 yards, which was a Super Bowl record at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He made his mark on the NFL,” Matt’s son Beau Snell told ESPN. “If the Jets don’t win that game, you don’t have the NFL you have today.”

Matt Snell had to call it a career at 31 years old because of multiple injuries he sustained over the years. But he leveraged his success in football to forge a remarkable business career in his post-playing years. Snell worked on Wall Street and became a partner at a company called Defco Securities Inc., which deals in financial investments, appeared in television advertisements for Miller Lite beer, and even started his own construction company in New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reports of his death surfaced, popular Ohio State outlets like Eleven Warriors and Buckeye Sports Bulletin published obituaries honoring Matt Snell, as the Ohio community online extended its condolences on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio and the wider football community mourn Matt Snell’s passing

The Buckeye Nation immediately rallied to honor their former captain. Dedicated Ohio State platforms and lifelong fans flooded timelines with tributes, remembering him not just as a pro champion but as the ultimate team-first college player. To Columbus, his legacy of selfless blocking and leadership remains unforgettable.

That is what is making NFL historian Kevin Gallagher anxious as he mourns Snell’s passing: “Rest in peace, Matt Snell. A Tribute to the #Jets’ Power Gear of the 1960s. “A versatile fullback who was a key figure in the AFL vs. NFL talent war leading up to the 1966 merger agreement, Super Bowl III Champion #JetUp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even fans started showing their raw emotions on the loss, too. One of them pointed out his skills and made it clear how they will remember Matt Snell, saying, “RIP, Matt Snell. Man, was that guy one tough runner!”

Then there’s NYG reporter Paul Dottino, who couldn’t believe that his radio partner is no longer in the world. He doubled down on his nature and how he was one of the great players in NFL history. “This one hits me hard—@nyjets Super Bowl legend #MattSnell was my radio partner on @NECFootball for a couple of years. Great guy! DYI, he was the #NYGiants’ 4th round pick in the 1964 NFL Draft? #RIP, my friend,” Dottino said.

Even ESPN’s Rich Cimini remembered him as a legendary figure; he was summing up all his honors and records that perfectly demonstrated Snell’s impact on the field. “Sad news: Matt Snell, Jets legend and Super Bowl III hero, has passed away,” his son, Beau Snell, told ESPN. Snell, 84, died this morning on Long Island. He was a Jets Ring of Honor member and scored the only TD in Super Bowl III. He was dominant that day, rushing for 121 yards. Truly one of the all-time greats. RIP. #Jets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, one fan extended their support towards his family, saying, “Condolences to him and his family.” Now, even though the start is not there with us, fans and the entire football community will always remember the player and human being he was!