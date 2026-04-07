Prayers Pour In as Oregon Hall of Fame QB Dies at 91

For a player to be named Rose Bowl MVP, his team almost always has to win. Jack Crabtree was the exception, and the Oregon legend whose iconic losing effort defined a generation of Ducks football, has passed away at 91. On Tuesday, the Oregon sports community confirmed the QB’s passing by sharing a heartfelt tribute to honor his legacy.

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“Oregon football mourns the loss of former Duck quarterback Jack Crabtree, MVP of the 1958 Rose Bowl and a 2002 Oregon Hall of Fame inductee,” wrote Oregon Football on their official X account.

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Arriving in 1955 as a transfer from San Bernardino Junior College, Crabtree spent his first two seasons at Oregon sharing QB duties before leading the team to a historic season in 1957. That season, he led the Ducks to a tie for the PCC championship with Oregon State, securing the school’s first Rose Bowl appearance in 38 years, completing 55 of 99 passes for 624 yards. However, his most remarkable moment came after that.

Despite the Ducks’ 10–7 loss to #1-ranked OSU, Crabtree’s performance in the Rose Bowl was so exceptional that he was named the Player of the Game. With that, he remained one of only two players in Rose Bowl history to win the award outright while playing for the losing team. In that game, he racked up 10 of 17 passes for 135 yards, which were considered massive passing numbers for the era.

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In fact, he earned All-Pacific Coast Conference honorable mention status for his senior season. With this kind of talent on display, he was inducted into the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002. Before that, in 1981, he was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and, in 1998, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

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While a legendary athlete, Crabtree is also remembered for his character off the field. After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958, he served two years in the U.S. Army before brief stints in the AFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. Then he returned to the Pacific Northwest, where he remained an active supporter of local athletics and a mentor to younger players.

Now, with the loss of this great figure, the entire football world is in grief and has taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

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An emotional homage to the ex-Oregon QB

Jack Crabtree’s football journey began in Lakewood, California, where he grew up. Then he first gained recognition as a standout QB at Excelsior High School. Before arriving in Eugene, he played for the San Bernardino Valley Wolverines, where he further developed his skills. Following that, he joined the Ducks as a junior transfer, and this journey eventually led him back to Southern California for his most famous moment: the 1958 Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

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Crabtree is remembered as the primary catalyst for a team that established Oregon as a legitimate national contender. The news of his passing left the football community in deep mourning. “Sad day for Duck nation,” wrote former Kentucky head coach Rich Brooks.

We lost the former Oregon star, but his legacy will never be forgotten. “Rest in Peace. You will be missed dearly,” wrote one fan, while another kept it simple, writing, “🙏❤️”

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Even after leaving the Ducks, Crabtree remained loyal to the program and showed his support by attending the 2015 Rose Bowl when No. 2 Oregon defeated No. 3 FSU with a score of 59–20. Played on January 1, 2015, this game served as the first-ever CFP semifinal, and a fan’s comment confirmed the ex-QB’s presence following the sad news.

“Damn. I rode the bus to the Rose Bowl on Jan 1 2015, with Jack and had no idea who he was until after the fact. So down to earth. RIP, legend,” wrote the fan. Last but not least, one fan poured prayers for the Crabtree family and the QB’s loved ones, saying, “Rest In Peace and prayers to your family!”

We also keep the legendary QB’s family in our prayers and wish them strength and well-being during this difficult time.