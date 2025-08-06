Prayers Pour In as Painful Injury Rocks Billy Napier’s Florida Camp Amid Fresh DJ Lagway Update

Just when things were heating up in Gainesville, the Gators were dealt a gut punch. True freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson has suffered a lower-leg injury during fall camp and hasn’t practiced in two days, per Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko. Wilson is currently in a hard cast below the knee and is expected to miss “a couple of weeks.” That’s a tough break for a player who was quickly becoming one of the standouts in Billy Napier’s camp.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches, Wilson flashed big-play ability in the spring and was building noticeable chemistry with the quarterbacks, especially in red-zone work. Florida’s wide receiver room is already juggling a few other minor injuries, so Wilson’s absence adds to the early camp adversity. The silver lining? The injury isn’t considered long-term. Meanwhile, freshman QB DJ Lagway, who had been slowed by a calf strain, is slowly ramping up activity, though his reps remain limited. With the opener approaching, Gator fans will be hoping Wilson’s recovery stays on schedule.

This is a developing story