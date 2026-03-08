Prayers Pour In as 17YO Ohio Football Player Pens Tearful Note After His Mother’s Sudden Passing

Losing your biggest fan is a pain nobody should face so young. The 17-year-old Colerain football star Trevon Smith’s world came down on March 6 with the sudden passing of his mother. The football world, even one of college football’s GOATs, came in to offer him prayers and condolences.

On March 8, the Colerain wideout hopped onto his X handle and shared a heartbreaking post that has the whole community rooting for him.

“Yesterday on March 6 lost My Mother the person that gave me birth. It’s hard when you don’t have a mother in your life no more. She taught me a lot of things and also made me become a better young man these last 17 years she been with me. Seeing my mom leave this earth really hurt me we had big plans. Not being able to hug and kiss my mom on a Friday night before a game. Mom watch over me, and I truly love you so much my Heart.”

In his tearful note, Trevon got real about the small things he’s going to miss the most, like getting a hug before his Friday night games. He mentioned how quiet it’s going to feel after scoring a touchdown now that he won’t hear her cheering him on from the stands. It’s a super tough situation for any teenager, and you can really feel his pain as he talks about how much she meant to him over the last 17 years.

Trevon is as versatile as they come. Not only does he play wide-out, but he also clutches up for the quarterback gig when needed. One of his biggest moments happened recently when he recorded seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. That helped the Colerain Cardinals finally snap their 27-game losing streak.

Even though he’s going through something so painful, Trevon is putting all his faith in God for serious strength. He told his followers that he knows God has a plan for him and that his football dreams aren’t over. Instead of giving up, he’s using this tragedy as fuel to work even harder. He also promised to do whatever it takes to take care of his family and keep his mama’s memory alive.

This promise reminds us of Trey Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old lost his mama, Dorsetta Smith, to congestive heart failure when he was just about 15 years old back in 2015. He famously fulfilled the promises he made to her by graduating, reaching the NFL, and making pretty good money there.

However, Trevon Smith ended his tribute with the hashtag #ForeverInMyHeart. Within minutes of posting, the local Ohio football community stepped up to support him after seeing his message.

The city of Cincinnati sent prayers and support to the 17-year-old

One of the first people to offer his condolences and love was RG3:

“Praying for you and the family.”

It’s a pretty well-known fact that the former Heisman winner has always been a people’s person, and he has proven it time and again. Famous college football scout Jared Luginbill commented: “I’m so sorry, Trevon. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

His high school coach, Jordan Stevens, promised to have his back against the odds: “My brother! I got you!” When you got coaches like that, the game of football makes it even better.

Sports analyst at Top Preps, Sunil Sunder, shared his own experience of losing his mother: “My condolences go out to you and your family. Prayers are with all of you. Two years ago my Mom passed away. I miss her every single day. Life isn’t the same.” Sunil’s words remind us that some heartbreaks never truly heal. But sharing that weight helps a young man realize he isn’t walking through the dark alone.

Another fan wrote, “Hold your head, youngin! This is a tough road to travel, but you got this. Continue to make her proud.”

In the end, the best thing Trevon can do now is keep his head down, put in the hours, and build a beautiful life for himself, hopefully following the path of Trey Smith of the Chiefs.