Prayers Pour in as 16YO High School Football Player Dies in Tragic Car Accident

He was just 16 years old. Just old enough to drive. Just old enough to start thinking about college visits and lifting schedules. On Friday nights in Clarkdale, he was a sophomore OL who rocked the #60 and was part of the 9-win football team. He even had college football circled in his future with his top choices at Alabama, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss. He wanted to keep developing, keep grinding, and take football to the next level. Big dreams for a small town kid but that was the goal. But February 25 put a stop to everything as Gavan Clearman was gone too soon.

“Our football family is grieving today. We tragically lost one of our players in a car accident this morning,” Clarkdale Football Boosters broke the news in a Facebook post. “We are praying for God’s peace, strength, and comfort to surround his family, friends, teammates, and coaches. We ask our community to please lift this family up in prayer. RIP Gavan. #foreverabulldog #60.”

As a guard, Gavan Clearman helped Clarkdale football push through a 9-4 season in 2025 finishing in the third round of the MHSAA 2A playoffs against Heidelberg. Though it wasn’t a storybook ending, it was progress and he was getting ready for the upcoming season. Off the field, he was more than shoulder pads and cleats.

Born on September 8, 2009, to Jamie and Kerri Clearman, Gavan grew up in the Clarkdale community. He played football and competed in archery. An active kid, he was involved in FCA and FBLA and also served and prayed at Barnett Independent Church. People who knew him say he had a heart of gold. He was a loving son, protective brother to Gabrial “Gabe,” and a loyal friend.

Now, the Clarkdale community is rallying. Several area schools have sent condolences and prayers. The program has directed those who want to help to visit Clarkdale’s Facebook page to assist the family with funeral expenses. His honorary pallbearers will include Gabe Clearman, Bryce Moore, Ian “Psyloz,” and members of the Clarkdale Football Team. As word spread, the reaction of the close-knit community poured in.

Community reactions show Gavan Clearman’s lasting impact

One member’s comment captures the shock that hits a tight-knit community. “My heart hurts so much for his precious family and friends. He was such a good young man. I know Aidan and Addison are heartbroken!! Praying so hard for everyone who knew and loved him! ” they wrote. Clarkdale is a place where everyone knows everyone. When someone says that, they’re talking about a kid who showed up to church, who balanced football with FCA and FBLA and handled himself the right way at 16.

Another gave a short and honest response. “Prayers for his family, friends and classmates.” they wrote. At a school like Clarkdale, classmates are teammates who just months ago were chasing a playoff run. Now they’re sitting in classrooms with an empty desk.

Sometimes there aren’t enough words. Just faith. “Prayers for his family and friends !!! ” another posted. For a family rooted in faith, those prayers are a lifeline.

But this loss is bigger than football. “I did not know the family or the child of prayers go out to them, though no parents should have to bury a child” another wrote. Jamie and Kerri Clearman lost their son and Gabe lost his brother. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, teammates are all grieving.

Another person who knew Gavan Clearman chimed in. “Praying for his family and friends and classmates! A great kid that will definitely be missed ” they wrote. That’s how this story ends with a town leaning on faith, football, and each other.