Prayers Pour In as South Carolina HOFer QB Dies at 52

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 15, 2025 | 11:24 AM EST

South Carolina football faces a drastic loss as former QB Steve Taneyhill passes away at the age of 52. Known for his trademark mullet and swagger, he was one of the all-time leading passers in school history. He also led the team to its first-ever bowl win, and the Gamecocks’ faithful are making sure to remind everyone of his impact through their tribute messages.

Reports say Taneyhill passed away after a prolonged illness, with people close to the program noting that he had been battling health issues for quite some time. Those who knew him or grew up hearing stories about his time on the field quickly took to social media to pay tribute to the Hall of Famer.

“RIP Steve Taneyhill,” USC-affiliated Walker Gaskins wrote on X.A Gamecock legend who defied expectations and led South Carolina to so many unforgettable moments. He will be remembered for many things, such as leading the Gamecocks to their 1st bowl win. He was 52. Rest in peace, and thank you for everything.”

This is a developing story

