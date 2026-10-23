Prayers Pour In for Cancer Battling Clemson Star as Dabo Swinney Gets Emotional Over Major Health Update

Hevin Brown-Shuler completed his final round of chemotherapy for Hodgkin lymphoma this week, and the moment clearly hit Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hard. The 21-year-old redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, who is sitting out the 2026 season to focus on his health, rang the bell at a hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

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“Surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and teammates, @ClemsonFB defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler rang the bell, marking the end of his Hodgkin lymphoma treatment and the start of a new chapter,” wrote FOX Carolina News on X.

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That line sums up how Clemson has treated this stretch, as a hard chapter closing and another one opening. Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, were at the hospital for the bell. Brown-Shuler’s mother and grandmother were also there, along with a few Clemson players.

Ringing the bell is the traditional way for a cancer patient to mark the end of treatment, a signal that the difficult part is behind them.

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Chapel Fowler of The State reported on X that Swinney told Brown-Shuler, “I love you, buddy.” It was a short line, but it came from a coach who had already called the young lineman an inspiration and an example to his teammates.

The road to that bell was a long one. Doctors found a cancerous mass in Brown-Shuler’s chest after he started feeling unwell during offseason workouts in 2026. In May, the Atlanta native announced he would miss the season to focus on treatment, and he went through roughly six months of chemotherapy. On October 20, Swinney said the last session was set for Thursday.

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Swinney has said Brown-Shuler is hitting his recovery benchmarks and remains on track for a full recovery. There is a catch, though. Brown-Shuler still needs a follow-up scan, and finishing chemotherapy is a big milestone that does not by itself mean he is cancer-free.

Brown-Shuler set the tone himself back in May. He called his diagnosis “just adversity” and said he wanted to use the year to show his mental strength. His stated goal is to return in 2027, run down the hill and touch Howard’s Rock again.

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He attended defensive tackle meetings every day, joined the pregame Tiger Walk, and cheered his teammates on from the sideline at every home game at Memorial Stadium.

For Swinney, this fight is not an abstract one. His father, Ervil, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2007 and passed away in August 2015 after a second battle with the disease. Kathleen’s sister, Lisa Lamb, also passed due to breast cancer in 2014 at age 49.

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Before that loss, Kathleen learned she carried a BRCA gene mutation and had preventive surgeries to lower her own risk. The couple turned that pain into action through Dabo’s All In Team Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research and awareness.

The emotion of the moment comes through in the clip of him finishing his final session.

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Fans quickly filled social media with their reactions, and most of them kept it simple.

“I hope the best for you, Hevin,” a fan wrote. That message fits where things stand. The scan is still ahead, so a plain good wish is the right one for now.

“WTG Hevin! Love to see it!” another fan wrote.

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This fan was celebrating the finish line. Brown-Shuler endured that treatment while still showing up to meetings and home games, so the cheer is earned.

“HalleluYah! God bless all of them! What heroes!” a comment read.

This fan covered everyone who stood with him. Swinney, Kathleen, his mother and grandmother, and the medical team in Greenville were part of that moment.

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“Top 1 things we love to see. Congratulations @HevyDutyBS.” This fan tagged him directly, which says a lot about how the Clemson community feels.

Brown-Shuler cannot play this fall, yet fans are treating the end of his treatment like a win for the whole fan base, just before Clemson hosts Virginia Tech on October 24.