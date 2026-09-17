Prayers Pour in For ESPN’s Holly Rowe After Tragic Personal Loss

More than two weeks after her mother’s death, Holly Rowe’s family gathered Wednesday for one final goodbye. Diane Buck Rowe-Gandre died peacefully at her Cedar Hills, Utah, home on Aug. 30, surrounded by family. After a celebration of life on Sept. 12, the family held a private graveside service in Bountiful, closing an emotional stretch for Rowe and her loved ones.

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“We buried my beautiful mother today,” Holly Rowe wrote in an emotional post on X. “We honored her with the things she loves most: Dr. Pepper, purple, butterflies released, and music. So grateful for my amazing family. We laughed, cried, and loved on each other today. Love you, Momma. You raised an amazing family.”

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Holly Rowe’s mother built a life far beyond being known as the mother of an ESPN reporter. Born in Utah in 1942, Diane grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Taylor before attending Utah State University. She later moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a White House secretary during President John F. Kennedy’s administration.

Diane raised five children in Utah, including Holly, but never stopped investing in her own education. While raising her family, she earned a home economics degree and teaching certificate from the University of Utah. Then, at 53, she returned to school again to pursue a master’s degree in social work.

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That degree turned into a career spent helping people through some of their toughest moments. Diane worked as a substance abuse counselor and spent about 20 years as a licensed clinical social worker. But her service did not stop with her job.

In 2008, Diane served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helped develop a mental-health initiative for missionaries. Then, Aug. 30 brought the news Holly Rowe never wanted to share.

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“Our beautiful Mother passed away peacefully tonight,” she wrote. “Diane Buck Rowe-Gandre was elegant, smart and strong. I told her a few days ago that all the flags in America were at half-mast for her.”

Holly Rowe also thanked her siblings for staying together and getting through those final days as a family. Then, she shared something much more personal about what the loss meant to her.

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“If your Mom is still living, give her a call or hug today,” she wrote. “We really thought we had more time. You are lucky if you do. ❤️”

Over two weeks later, that personal touch at her burial explains why the reaction around Holly Rowe has been so warm.

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“I’m so sorry for your loss, Holly. May her memory forever be for a blessing,” one person wrote.

Another fan added, “I’m so sorry, Holly. Sounds like an incredible woman. May she rest in peace. Praying for you and your family.”

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Fans have not forgotten her, either. “So incredibly sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all! We love you, Holly!” one supporter wrote.

Another message read, “Love you, Holly. You are one of the best of all time. Prayers for peace in the days to come.”

The support continued with a simple tribute to the woman who raised her. Another added, “Your Momma raised an amazing daughter. May she rest in peace. We love you, Holly!”

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For Holly Rowe, this week was about a daughter saying goodbye to her mother and a family remembering the woman they still wish they had more time with. RIP Diane Buck Rowe-Gandre.