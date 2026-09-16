Prayers Pour In for Fired ESPN Host David Pollack After Wife’s Cancer Update

David Pollack spent years breaking down gridiron battles on ESPN’s College GameDay, but his family is now facing a much tougher fight off the field. Just months after celebrating that his wife, Lindsey, was cancer-free, the former college football star revealed that she still has lingering medical issues. Now, the entire football community is rallying behind them.

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Pollack revealed Tuesday on X that the family received bad news during a doctor’s appointment. He said Lindsey will need a third surgery and asked people to pray for his wife as they prepare for it.

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“We didn’t get the best news today at a doctor’s visit,” Pollack wrote. “Surgery #3 coming for my Babydoll (wifey). She looked at me and said God has been building me for this, and thank goodness it’s on a bye week, so Nicholas doesn’t have a game.”

The update comes only months after the family had reason to celebrate. Lindsey was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma in March 2025 after experiencing sudden neurological symptoms. Doctors discovered a brain tumor, and she underwent an emergency operation at Duke University Hospital. The surgery lasted more than six hours. The recovery was difficult.

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Lindsey experienced partial paralysis on her left side, severe fatigue, and low blood pressure. She had to relearn how to walk. Pollack shared parts of that recovery publicly, including moments from her hospital stay and her progress after returning home. The family eventually got the news they had been waiting for.

Imago David Pollack and family | Credits: Instagram

This year, in March, Pollack announced that his wife is cancer-free. The couple has also been open about their faith throughout the ordeal. Pollack’s social media updates have repeatedly returned to prayer and Christianity. His latest post was no different. He referenced a passage from 2 Corinthians about strength in weakness and made it clear that his family would approach the next stage with faith.

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“No blink! No doubt! No fear! Just Jesus!” Pollack wrote in his X post. “It’s humbling to watch. It doesn’t mean I’m not scared as hail, but man, the Peace of God is incredible. My Babydoll’s favorite verse is 2 Corinthians 12:9–10. …She is weak right now, but our God isn’t. If you are the praying type, we will take em all.”

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The timing also means the Pollack family is trying to handle another medical crisis while normal life continues around them. Pollack mentioned that their son Nicholas has a game during the weekend. It was a small detail in the middle of a frightening update, but it showed what the family was dealing with. Football keeps moving while Lindsey prepares for another operation. Now, prayers are pouring in for the Pollack family.

“Bulldog Nation has her in our thoughts and prayers!” a user wrote. While another person on X wrote, “Praying for your better half and wonderful family. Thanks for making it to CFBC DP, may Jesus hold you all tight, brother!”

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Pollack knows something about sudden changes himself. His football career ended after a serious neck injury with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006. He had been a first-round pick out of Georgia and was coming off an outstanding college career before the injury abruptly changed his NFL future. Pollack later moved into broadcasting and became a regular on ESPN’s College GameDay.

ESPN terminated Pollack’s contract in 2023 after more than 10 years at the network. Since then, Pollack has focused on his own projects, including the See Ball, Get Ball show, along with speaking gigs and other media work. But his life in the public eye has looked very different since Lindsey was diagnosed.

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A Notre Dame fan also shared words of encouragement for Pollack. “Notre Dame fan here, praying for you and your wife, David,” the user wrote. Another user emphasized leaning on his faith to get through the adversity. “God bless David! There is a big picture HE is painting, and what a masterpiece it will be,” the user wrote.

“She is an absolute superstar, and you are right beside her. How awesome is that!! Go Dawgs and Roll Tide!!” wrote another user.

The former UGA star is no longer simply talking about players, coaches, or games. He has been using his platform to discuss cancer screening, faith, and what his family has experienced. Now he is asking the football community for prayers again.