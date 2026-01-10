Prayers Pour In for $5.9M College Football HC After New Update on ‘Serious’ Health Issue

Weeks after Liberty’s season concluded with a 42-48 loss to Kennesaw State, the program has announced a health update on its head coach. Jamey Chadwell concluded his third year with the program after taking over from Hugh Freeze when the latter moved to Auburn. Reportedly, he coached the Flames while going through a “serious but treatable medical condition.”

Last summer, just as Liberty was gearing up to build on its bowl appearance, Chadwell was diagnosed with the condition. “At the time, a medical plan developed by doctors determined the best course was to have the treatment done after the season,” the school said in its statement. “Earlier this week, we are grateful to report that he underwent a successful surgical procedure to address the condition,” the statement further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chadwell, who will turn 49 this Saturday, has had a remarkable run at the program except for the 2025 season. Overall, his record stands at 25-13, which includes an impressive 13-1 debut season. The same season saw Liberty get crowned the Conference USA champions. However, that was followed by an 8-4 finish in 2024.

The Flames opened their 2025 season with a 28-7 thriller against the Maine Black Bears. However, as the weeks passed, the losses accumulated. Eventually, a 42-48 loss against Kennesaw State forced them to close their 2025 season on an 8-4 record.

The good news for the Liberty fans is that the head coach is expected to make a full recovery before the start of their spring practice. The program is hopeful that he will be able to resume his regular duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans pour in wishes for his recovery

Everyone in college football was taken aback by the news. From the reports on the matter, the news of Chadwell’s condition was kept completely under the wraps, and it is unclear whether his team knew about the news. The Flames’ faithful and the wider football community reacted to the program’s post on X with wishes for full recovery of their head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Conference USA’s official handle extended a heartfelt post praying for his health. “Our thoughts are with @CoachChadwell and his family. Wishing him a smooth recovery and continued strength as he prepares to return to leading the Flames. 🙏 🔥 #NoLimitsOnUs.”

Coach Chadwell’s impact on Flames football remains immense. His arrival on campus with a $5.9 million seven-year deal marked a memorable chapter in the program’s history. At that time, the program was undergoing a transition to Conference USA, navigating a delicate period.

Following his surgery, Conference USA’s commissioner Judy MacLeod penned a heartfelt note sharing her wishes. “Grateful for positive news and a successful procedure for @CoachChadwell. Wishing him continued healing and strength as he recovers and prepares for the season ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking the program to such impressive heights, Coach remains a cherished figure in the Flames community. Another well-wisher shared a note. “Prayers for a quick and complete recovery!”

Under Coach Chadwell’s leadership, the program ranked No. 1 in the country in rushing, averaging 293.3 yards per game in the 2023 campaign. His success made him a beloved persona on campus. “Prayers up for @CoachChadwell. Praying for a speedy recovery and complete healing,” another fan shared.