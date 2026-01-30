Prayers Pour In for Former PSU Athlete After Father Confirms Tragic News

Penn State standout, projected as a top-five running back prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, had a major setback. The RB’s efforts to boost his draft stock at the Senior Bowl were reportedly cut short by an unfortunate injury.

Former Penn State RB Nick Singleton suffered a broken foot on Thursday, January 29, during his Senior Bowl practice. His father, Tim Singleton, confirmed the news to the Reading Eagle on Friday. The RB broke his fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot and will undergo surgery next week. Singleton was supposed to attend the NFL scouting combine from February 23 to March 02 in Indianapolis, but his injury will keep him from all on-field activities.

Singleton finished his collegiate career with 55 overall touchdowns, as an all-time leader. He ranks fourth in career rushing with 3,461 yards and was projected as one of the top five RBs available in the NFL draft this season.

This is a developing story…