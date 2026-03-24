Prayers Pour in for Georgia RB Nate Frazier Amid Tragic Personal Loss

Georgia’s running back, Nate Frazier’s world shrank when he learned about the passing of his father. His social media tribute revealed the heavy emotional toll of losing the patriarch of his family, but instead of hiding his pain, the RB openly shared his grief and regrets. This prompted an immediate wave of support from the college football community.

The world is very familiar with Nate Frazier’s mother, Yomeisha Moore, who played the biggest role in raising him. She raised him mostly as a single parent, especially when he was young. Frazier’s mother was a hardworking woman who supported her son’s career, which turned out to be fruitful. Frazier calls her his “biggest hero” and says she “never gave up” no matter what.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, not much is known about his father. There is very little public information about him, and even Frazier himself has not spoken much about that part of his life. But he did have a major impact on Frazier, as his passing left a lasting mark on his heart. He posted an Instagram carousel with pictures of himself with his father, holding hands, visiting game days to support him, and wearing his jersey. He even posted pictures of them taking vacations.

ADVERTISEMENT

All those memories in Frazier’s post reflected how close he was to his father. On March 21st, 2026, this unfortunate incident took place. As Frazier is coping with this loss, he promised his father that he is going to take his last name to great heights.

“My Pops made his transition to be with our savior. No better place imaginable for you to be in, Pops. I promise I’ll carry our last name to the fullest and make it be talked about in rooms we couldn’t imagine,” Frazier said in his caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Frazier (@veryrarenate_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though they couldn’t spend much time, Frazier’s dad was always present for him. They had their own ups and downs with all the family situations where he wasn’t present in his childhood, or they couldn’t spend more time, but for Frazier, he was always important. Now that he is no longer with him, there’s one regret left, which will stay with him forever.

“I know we had our ups and downs, but deep down inside, Pops, I’m sick, man,” Frazier said. “How I’m going to be so big on not leaving your loved one’s side, phone calls, presence without telling them you love them, and I did that too, Pops. Forgive me. I always just wanted better for you, Pops. Forgive me for not picking up that phone when you called and texted. I wish I could go back and answer; every time I’ve got to live with that for the rest of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to Athens as a highly touted 2027 draft prospect, this season was meant to be his victory lap. Now, his final year at Georgia carries a heavier and deeply personal motivation, which is to make it to the league for his father.

“I ain’t forgetting about all the Rara who I get my football skills from, and blah blah Ima get my 1v1, which you one day gone need the Lord himself to help you out. Damn, Pop, you couldn’t even hear them words with the ? Pick in the NFL draft the? Select Nate Frazier, I wish Pops I wish,” Frazier said on IG stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pain sure cuts deep, but Frazier is making sure he sticks beside his family and siblings and also returns strong in the field for the 2026 season. All of it to make his father proud, and even fans are right by his side to support him.

Fans standing tall beside Nate Frazier

Many people responded to Nate Frazier’s loss of love and support. One fan said, “Love you brudda praying for the fam,” showing that they care not only about him but also about his entire family. They are letting him know he is not alone during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other fans express how touching Frazier’s tribute to his father is, saying, “Beautiful tribute,” showing that people feel emotional and moved by what he shared. They recognize the depth of his love and the pain of his loss.

Friends and supporters also pray for him and his family, summarizing their emotions in a short message, “Praying for u brudda,” reflect how much people hope he finds comfort and strength. It shows that many are keeping him in their thoughts and hearts.

Some messages encourage him to stay strong. Just like this fan who said, “Stay strong, young soldier,” reminds him that he can carry on, keep moving forward, and honor his father’s memory by being resilient. Supporters are motivating him to remain courageous despite the sadness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, this fan shows sympathy and solidarity, saying, “Sorry for your loss, bro,” letting him know that others share in his grief. Overall, these reactions highlight how loved and supported Nate Frazier is, both by friends and fans, as he copes with this personal loss.