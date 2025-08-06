Prayers Pour In for Injured Florida Athlete Who Endures Double Surgeries in 9 Months Under Billy Napier

After finishing 2024 with a solid 8-5 record, the Florida Gators’ 2025 season starts with high hopes and a renewed sense of purpose. Coach Billy Napier, in his fourth year, has the team poised to make a real run at the SEC and a potential playoff spot, with some analysts ranking Florida as a preseason top-10 team. And make no mistake, the 2025 slate is brutal. Florida faces what many consider the toughest schedule in the SEC and perhaps the entire Power Four conferences. Thus, all players shall be at their finest and, most importantly, healthy.

The team has been working hard through fall camp. There are high expectations as a core of starters returns, led by rising quarterback DJ Lagway, who enters his sophomore year carrying Heisman buzz. But the biggest recent news comes with a somber tone: RB Treyaun Webb’s injury status. Webb, a redshirt sophomore running back, was emerging as a key piece for the Gators. He has been nursing an injury entering fall camp, which has taken a drastic turn now.

Webb’s injury, which started as a hamstring issue, has now led to surgery this week. It’s a major procedure to repair a muscle rupture in his right leg. On Monday, Webb went under the knife to fix the damage. And while the Gators community had hoped for a smoother road back, things got serious real fast. The concerning part is that this injury took place just 9 months after he faced a major setback when he fractured his tibia. The shin bone during the 2024 season. He also had to go through with surgery. The news hit the Gators hard because Webb had been starting to carve out a bigger role as their go-to back behind Montrell Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And the timing couldn’t have been worse. His last game before the injury was a solid outing against Mississippi State in Week Four. There, he rushed 8 times for 41 yards. It’s his season high. Before the injury sidelined him, he had accumulated over 90 yards on 21 carries. He even scored a touchdown in the opener vs. Miami. After the diagnosis, the Gators’ coaching staff had to brace for a lengthy recovery process, knowing that a fractured tibia generally takes 4 to 6 months to heal fully. The team leaned on backups Jadan Baugh, Ja’Kobi Jackson, and others to fill the void. But losing a player like Webb was hard to overcome. Both injuries have slowed his momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The recent injury means an extended recovery period. And while the coaching staff hasn’t pinned down an exact timeline, the Gators are already bracing for the possibility Webb might miss significant time. The surgery took place well into August, right before the season opener on August 30. That doesn’t bode well for a quick return. A return by the second game, September 13 against LSU, is the earliest possibility, but nothing is guaranteed. This development forces the Gators to adjust their depth chart and reshuffle their running back options. It’s a hard risk that the Gators need to take. But Florida’s coaches are known for squeezing production out of every player and will hope the rest of the backfield can step up to fill the void left by Webb’s absence.

Fans rally for Treyaun Webb’s comeback

The fans reflect a mix of hope, concern, and realism about Treyaun Webb’s ongoing injury struggles. It shows how important Webb’s contribution was in the Gators’ offense for the 2025 season. First, the sentiment, “Poor Treyaun Webb. Hope he gets healthy and sticks it out at Florida. Could be one of those old veteran success stories in a couple seasons.” This comment resonates with Webb’s journey so far. Despite multiple tough injuries, Webb has shown resilience. He’s still relatively young, and Florida’s coaching staff remains hopeful he can return to form, possibly as soon as the SEC opener against LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Players with injury setbacks who stick with their program and rehab hard sometimes end up as seasoned veterans who contribute significantly once healthy. Another fan writes, “Bruh might be cooked, I’m ngl but KD Daniels up next now. I hope Webb recovers very well, man. I hate to see this shi, but thank God we are deep at RB.” Florida’s backfield depth does offer hope. Jadan Baugh, Ja’Kobi Jackson, and the young talent KD Daniels are all in the mix. Coach Napier has emphasized the importance of having strong depth behind the starters, knowing injuries happen. Daniels and others will undoubtedly get more snaps while Webb recovers.

Another fan chimed in, “Damn. Hope he heals soon.” This simple expression captures the sentiment of many fans who know how quickly a promising season can be dashed by injury. Florida’s 2024 season was riddled with injuries, not just to Webb but also to key guys like quarterbacks Graham Mertz (torn ACL) and D.J. Lagway (hamstring). Webb’s recovery timeline is unclear, but the hope is for a speedy rehab. Lastly, a fan writes, “Get well soon 5.” His jersey number is 5. Webb’s family ties to Florida, including his cousin Dee Webb, who played for the Gators before going pro, add another layer to that support. Fans often rally behind players with local roots battling adversity.