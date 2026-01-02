Prayers Pour In for Joey Aguilar After Tennessee QB Recovers From Major Health Scare

Prayers and well wishes poured in across Vol Nation on Thursday as news emerged about Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar quietly battling a serious health issue. Fans had no idea that the veteran signal-caller spent the 2025 season playing through pain, showing toughness and determination on every snap.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Aguilar underwent successful surgery to remove a benign tumor from his arm that had been pressing against his biceps tendon and labrum, causing weakness and discomfort. The condition had lingered throughout the season, yet Aguilar never made it public or used it as an excuse. Doctors expect a full recovery in roughly eight weeks, which gives Tennessee optimism heading into the offseason.

The news gives a new perspective on Aguilar’s entire 2025 campaign. He battled a problem severe enough to require surgery despite completing more than 67% of his throws, scoring 24 touchdowns, and leading the SEC in passing yards per game. Teammates, fans, and college football observers have since rallied around him, praising his resilience and grit.

Imago November 29, 2025: Joey Aguilar 6 of the Tennessee Volunteers gets the play call during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt University Commodores at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_223 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

After legends Tyler Bray and Peyton Manning, the Vols quarterback’s 3,565 yards in 2025 put him third all-time on Tennessee’s single-season throwing chart. He even surpassed Erik Ainge, whose 3,522 yards had stood since 2007, in the Music City Bowl. It was incredible for a guy who only joined the Vols in May after transferring from UCLA, having previously played two seasons at Diablo Community College and two at Appalachian State.

Aguilar’s future is still uncertain despite the record-breaking season. He’s part of a lawsuit seeking extra eligibility for junior college transfers, meaning 2026 could still be on the table.

Coach Josh Heupel is just grateful for what Aguilar brought to Tennessee.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for who he has been from the moment that he set foot here,” Heupel said. “That’s being a teammate and caring about the guys around him, the culture inside the locker room. And then certainly the player.

For Aguilar, the focus now shifts to healing and preparation. That courage hasn’t gone unnoticed and fans are rallying around Aguilar.

Vols nation is in awe

If there’s one word Tennessee fans are throwing around after hearing about Joey Aguilar, it’s “warrior.” Aguilar gained every bit of respect both on and off the field by fighting through a season with a tumor pushing on his labrum and biceps tendon and keeping it totally under wraps. One fanwrote, “Not sure what’s more impressive: Joey Aguilar grinding through the pain all season or keeping it completely under wraps. Absolute warrior. 💪”

Another angle fans keep mentioning is just how insane it is that he performed at such a high level while being physically limited. “Playing with a tumor by pressing on the biceps tendon and labrum is simply from another planet. Joey Aguilar’s mental toughness explains why he is the leader of Tennessee. 🍊 If this made him physically diminished, we are not ready for what is coming in 2026,” a fan wrote, capturing the mix of awe and anticipation swirling around Vol Nation.

Beyond the stats and the highlight reels, the love for Aguilar runs deep. Fans are relieved it was benign, thrilled he’s on the mend, and just grateful for his character and leadership. “Relieved it was benign and successful. Hope he takes the full recovery time and comes back healthy without rushing anything,” wrote one Aguilar supporter, while another said, “As if I needed any more reason to be impressed with Joey Aguilar. I hope we get him back for another year. What a great young man.” From admiration for his toughness to excitement for his return, the messages show how much of an impact Joey made in the hearts of Vols everywhere.