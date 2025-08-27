Prayers Pour In for K-State’s Dylan Edwards as Injury Update Piles Pressure on Chris Klieman

Kansas State fans probably went into that Dublin game against Iowa State knowing it could go either way. A 24-21 loss to a ranked Big 12 team in Ireland? That’s not the end of the world, especially when you’re dealing with Week 0 jitters and playing on foreign soil. The Cyclones earned that win fair and square, making the clutch plays down the stretch while K-State struggled to establish its running game. But you know what really hurts? It’s watching Dylan Edwards go down on what was basically the first meaningful play of the year. That’s the gut punch that can completely change how your season unfolds.

The way Dylan Edwards got hurt just makes it so much worse. He was just three minutes into the season opener, finally getting his first punt return chance, and everything went sideways in an instant. Edwards muffed the catch and immediately took a vicious hit from an Iowa State defender, and you could tell something was wrong right away. The conditions in Dublin didn’t help matters either. There was nasty weather and some lingering haze from all those pregame fireworks that probably messed with visibility. Edwards tried to be tough about it, getting taped up on the sideline and moving around, but they eventually had to shut him down with what looked like a left ankle injury.

When Pete Thamel’s update hit social media on Wednesday morning, Kansas State fans probably felt their hearts sink. “Source: Kansas State star running back Dylan Edwards will miss the game against North Dakota this week and is expected to be ‘doubtful’ for the game with Army in Week 3. Edwards appeared to injure his left ankle early in the game against Iowa State,” the ESPN reporter revealed.

That timeline is absolutely brutal when you think about it. Potentially missing both North Dakota and Army means Dylan Edwards could be sidelined for half of their non-conference slate. Remember, this is the same guy who averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season while backing up DJ Giddens, so losing that kind of explosive potential puts enormous pressure on Chris Klieman to find answers elsewhere.

At least Chris Klieman had some encouraging news to share on Tuesday that gave Wildcat fans a reason to breathe a little easier. “Coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday that X-Rays came back negative, which he viewed as a ‘positive’ for Edwards. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry in 2024 for Kansas State,” as Thamel noted in his follow-up tweet.

Klieman had actually been cautiously optimistic from the beginning, telling reporters earlier in the week that “I know the X-ray results were negative, which is encouraging” while acknowledging they’d need to monitor how Edwards responded to treatment day by day. Those negative X-rays are huge because they rule out fractures or any serious structural damage, which means we’re probably looking at managing swelling and getting Edwards back to full strength rather than worrying about something season-ending.

The thing that gives us hope is how Kansas State’s early schedule sets up for Edwards’ recovery. North Dakota is a solid FCS program, sure, but it’s exactly the type of game where Joe Jackson and DeVon Rice can shoulder the load while Edwards gets healthy. Army will present more of a challenge, but if Edwards can return for that Week 3 showdown, the Wildcats should be in decent shape. The real tests come later when Big 12 play starts heating up, and that’s when Kansas State absolutely needs its game-breaking back at full strength. Sometimes the smartest approach is being patient early in the season to avoid bigger headaches down the road. Let’s hope Edwards gets on his feet quickly and posts a dominant season.



Wildcat fans rally around their star

Kansas State fans have been showing their true colors in the aftermath of Edwards’ injury, and honestly, it’s exactly what you’d hope to see from a fanbase. “Prayers to the kid. Don’t think a ‘faked injury’ is keeping him out for three weeks,” one fan wrote, which actually touches on something important. Apparently, Edwards received some pretty nasty hate messages on social media after the muffed punt, which is just disgusting when you think about it. A college kid gets hurt making a football play, and people attack him online? Thankfully, the overwhelming response from K-State fans has been supportive, with most folks understanding that injuries happen and this clearly wasn’t something Edwards was faking or milking for sympathy.

The optimism from Wildcat Nation is genuinely heartwarming, too. “Comeback will be greater than the setback. Get well soon kid. Come back and dominate,” another fan posted, and that’s the energy Edwards probably needs right now. Some fans are even trying to find the silver lining in this tough situation. “Well, an opportunity to get the 2nd through 4th string RBs more snaps. Get better soon #DylanEdwards,” one supporter noted, and they’re not wrong about that.

With Joe Jackson and DeVon Rice getting extended looks, Kansas State might actually discover some hidden depth it didn’t know it had. Sure, nobody wanted to find out this way, but Chris Klieman himself admitted after the Iowa State game that they need to develop more depth across the board. The simple “Get well soon” messages might seem basic, but they represent a fanbase that genuinely cares about their players as people, not just as athletes who can help them win games.