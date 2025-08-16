Prayers Pour In for Legendary Hurricanes QB Awaiting Answer on Life-or-Death Surgery

Time gets the best of players, even legends. This time, it’s caught up to one of Cleveland’s best, the QB forever linked to the franchise’s last glory days. In his prime, teams were ready to threaten and sue the draft if he wasn’t in it. He was among the first of Hurricanes to take the program to glory. As he awaits a breakthrough amidst an ongoing serious medical issue, fans are sending in all the love to keep him in good spirits.

In 1985, Cleveland, Houston, and Minnesota were at loggerheads to bag one guy–Miami’s first Quarterback U, Bernie Kosar. The legendary QB got the Hurricanes their first-ever National Championship in 1983, a squad that fellow veteran Michael Irvin was also part of. There was no stopping Kosar in those days, who graduated early to play in the NFL. He replaced Gary Danielson and did not look back from then on. His 9 seasons with the Browns are heralded as the franchise’s best, making him a local hero. However, age has begun to take its toll on Kosar. The QB now deals with liver cirrhosis and is awaiting a transplant.

As he braves this bout of medical crisis, he is prioritizing the need to always keep a positive mindset. “You get these diagnoses, and it tends to be late fourth quarter to overtime. I’m still trying to keep it in the fourth quarter. I don’t want to get to overtime, yet,” the former Miami veteran told Fox 8. Kosar, along with battling liver cirrhosis, is also navigating life with Parkinson’s disease. It’s sad that a legend as physically dominant as Kosar is battling these tough health problems, after setting records that were only broken recently.

Kosar played only 2 seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He threw for 5,971 yards and 40 TDs, and shook up the community by winning a Natty as a redshirt freshman in 1983. It was only in 2024 that his high record of single-season passing yards was broken in Miami, courtesy of Cam Ward. The No. 1 draftee also broke Kosar’s record of having the highest pass completion percentage. “Congrats #CamWard,” the veteran QB shared online, “U R Awesome.”

However, as he now deals with a life-threatening diagnosis, his fans are sending in heaps of support. He recently expressed his gratitude to fans who donated to his wellness brand, Kosar 19. “Thankful & Humbled by the AMAZING Support & Donations to helping make a genuine positive difference in people’s, families & Communities lives,” he shared on X.” Meanwhile, fans continue to send in prayers and well-wishes for their beloved QB.

Bernie Kosar’s fans extend support and players for their beloved QB

Bernie Kosar grew up a Cleveland fan and also expressed before his drafting that he wanted to play for the franchise. His 9 seasons kept the Browns in contention for the Super Bowl with repeated runs to the AFC Championship game, but unfortunately, they could never make it past. Still, he is regarded as one of the best players for the Browns, finishing his time there with 21,904 yards and 116 TDs. No wonder fans remember him even now. One fan wrote, “I just visited my Kosar shrine. The football gods said you will be fine. Hang in there #19.”

“Love you Bernie! God does not leave the Good. You will be protected. My heart and prayers are with you,” wrote another well-wisher. Kosar has been to the hospital 2-3 times a week, requiring procedures as he awaits a new liver. He told Fox 8 that he’s also keeping his diet in check. The QB also dealt with issues like insomnia, slurred speech, and other ailments that stemmed from his injuries during his playing career. It’s a tough fight, but the veteran is hoping for the best. “Pulling for you, brother,” wrote another fan.

“Praying for you, Bernie. You got this!” wrote another fan. Bernie Kosar is still active in the Cleveland community, observing the current QB1 situation closely. Even after 30 years since he hung up his Browns cleats, fans continue to regard him with the utmost respect and warmth. “We’re all with you, BK!” commented another fan, echoing the thoughts of many others as they rally behind Bernie Kosar.