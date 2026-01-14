Prayers Pour In for Notre Dame Athlete After Major Surgery Announcement

The college football world is rallying in support after a Notre Dame defensive star underwent a major offseason surgery. Fans are holding their breath, worried about the Irish leader who leads one of the nation’s most feared defenses.

“Drayk Bowen had hip surgery,” Tyler Horka reported. “He’ll miss most of the spring. Among Notre Dame players who can most afford to sit the spring session out, Bowen is high on the list. As long as he’s good to go by fall.”

The Notre Dame LB and defensive captain had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. While he’s set to miss most of spring practice, the program is confident this won’t keep him off the field in the coming fall.

Bowen chose to return to South Bend instead of entering the NFL draft early. He has started 28 games, and the 6-foot-2, 235-pound LB has racked up 145 tackles (73 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and 17 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons. Last year, he led the team with 67 tackles and added 28 stops, always stepping up in clutch moments.

This is a developing story…