Prayers Pour in for Notre Dame Transfer Taken off Field by Ambulance During Week 2 Game

The mood at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium flipped in seconds Friday night. Bodie Kahoun had just helped bring down Rutgers RB Antwan Raymond when the BC LB stayed down. Players looked over as medical staff sprinted onto the field. Soon, an ambulance was making its way toward midfield.

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Bodie Kahoun had taken a hard blow around the head and upper body on the tackle and immediately went to the turf. He remained there for several minutes while Boston College’s medical team worked around him. A neck brace was eventually placed on him, his jersey and shoulder pads were removed, and he was secured to a stretcher.

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It was a brutal pause in what had been a comfortable night for the Eagles. Boston College was leading Rutgers 17-0 in the second quarter when the game stopped. Bodie Kahoun had already made six tackles, putting him at the top of the Eagles’ defense before the injury.

As he was being carried into the ambulance, Bodie Kahoun made a signal that gave everyone somewhat of a relief. He raised his thumb toward the crowd. The stadium responded with a loud ovation as he was taken off the field.

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Boston College later provided a much-needed update after halftime, saying Bodie Kahoun had movement in all of his extremities and was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. That changed the tone around the injury, even if the concern remained.

Bodie Kahoun is new to Boston College this season after transferring from Notre Dame. He played 12 games for the Irish across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, spending much of that time on special teams before moving to Chestnut Hill. The 6’2 redshirt sophomore had already stepped into a larger role with the Eagles. He started BC’s opener against Cincinnati and recorded three tackles in a 34-15 loss. Against Rutgers, he was having an even bigger defensive night before the injury abruptly ended it.

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Fans watching the frightening scene quickly flooded social media with prayers and messages for Kahoun. “Bodie Kahoun in the most scary atmosphere on a football field since Demar Hamlin,” one fan wrote. It’s a reference to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game in 2023.

Another fan focused on the image everyone in the stadium had just witnessed. “Wishing a speedy recovery for Boston College LB Bodie Kahoun, who was carted off in an ambulance. Thumbs up on his way into the ambulance is always a great sign!”

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“🙏 Bodie Kahoun shows heart even in a scary moment. The BC linebacker, a Notre Dame transfer, was taken off on a stretcher after an injury at Alumni Stadium — but gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was loaded into the ambulance. Teammates surrounded him in support. Sending strength to Bodie for a full recovery 💛,” another person posted.

“Prayers for Bodie Kahoun 🙏,” another post read.

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The reaction kept coming. “Very scary situation in Chestnut Hill. Boston College LB Bodie Kahoun goes down on the field. He is put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Kahoun gave a thumbs up as he was being put into the ambulance,” another posted.

Some fans are leaning towards faith. “I say this with zero sarcasm and 100% confidence. Bodie Kahoun is going to get the best care in the world… saying one to the man upstairs that everything is okay,” they wrote.

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Now, everyone around Boston College will wait for the next update and hope the frightening scene ends with the best possible news.