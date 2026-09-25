Prayers Pour In for Tennessee Football Coach Hospitalized With Serious Health Issue

Knoxville was gearing up for a massive weekend clash between Tennessee and Texas, but football took a back seat on Thursday. The Volunteers announced that linebackers coach William Inge has been hospitalized due to a personal medical issue. No official diagnosis or return timeline was shared, with the school simply asking fans and the college football community to send their prayers.

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“Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge has been in the hospital dealing with a personal medical issue,” Tennessee said in its statement. “Coach Inge and his family appreciate your prayers and support, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

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While official details remain strictly private at the family’s request, several reports claim that the situation is quite serious. This comes after Coach Inge sat out Tennessee’s victory over Kennesaw State the previous week, showing that this medical challenge has been building up quietly behind the scenes.

On the field, losing Inge right now is a huge blow for Tennessee’s defense. He is not just a position coach; he is the guy who keeps the linebacker group disciplined and locked in. With a massive offense coming to town, defensive analyst Josh Sinagoga and senior staff members will have to step up quickly to call the plays and keep the room steady.

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This news also comes during William Inge’s third season on Josh Heupel’s staff. Tennessee hired him in February 2024 after his two-season run at Washington, where he served as associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach under Kalen DeBoer. That Huskies team won the 2023 Pac-12 title and reached the CFP national championship game.

Imago Credits: Instagram

William Inge has been around the sport for a long time. The Kirkwood, Missouri, native played defensive line at Iowa from 1993 to 1996 before beginning his coaching career there as a graduate assistant. Tennessee lists the 2026 season as his 29th year in coaching.

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William Inge also has a personal connection to Bret Bielema that goes back to their Iowa playing days. The Illinois head coach was a senior defensive lineman when Inge arrived as a freshman, and the two were locker-room neighbors.

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William Inge later described Bret Bielema as someone who was there for him when he needed guidance as a young player. That history made the head coach’s reaction Thursday especially personal.

“Great teammate. Great friend. Great man,” he posted on X. “Thinking of Billy and his amazing family. Love you, brother, and prayers from all who believe because I know he will feel them.”

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Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard, who worked with William Inge at Washington, also posted a message of support, writing, “Beaver Nation! If you have a moment, take a moment for Coach Inge and his family.”

The reaction from fans followed quickly, with supporters keeping the focus where Tennessee asked it to be. On William Inge and his family.

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One fan wrote, “Any word on condition? Bad rumors circulating. Prayers for him and his family may God be with them.”

Another, identifying as a Beavers fan, offered support to both: Inge’s family and the Tennessee program. “As a Beavers fan, all I have to say is we are praying for the family and team of Coach William, and we hope he makes a speedy recovery and hopeful to see him back on the field as soon as possible,” they wrote.

A third message was shorter and more personal. “Prayers for you, coach, and your fam. Love and respect,” one fan posted.

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Another fan posted, “Praying for you, coach!”

And a fifth added, “Thoughts and prayers for Coach Inge and his family.”

There is a football game waiting at the other end of this week. No. 14 Tennessee is scheduled to host No. 1 Texas at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. But Thursday was not really about the matchup. It was about a coach who has spent nearly three decades in football, a family asking for privacy, and a program making a very simple request. Prayers up for William Inge.