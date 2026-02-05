Prayers Pour In From UNC Football Fraternity As Kenan Stadium Manager Dies Aged Just 68

One day in 1979, former UNC football player Ernest Williamson walked into a small service station on Airport Road with a simple request. He wanted to borrow an air tank because his tractor had a flat tire. He was denied help by the owner, but a young man working the shift chose to help him. That simple act of kindness by that man didn’t just help fix a tractor, but helped him go from being a mechanic to the keeper of Kenan Stadium. Now, though, those keys of the stadium have to be handed over to somebody else.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At age 68, James Spurling passed away. To the outside world, he was a facility manager, but to the players, the coach, and the fans, he was much more; he was the soul of the program. He ensured everything went smoothly, from scheduling the events to organizing travel for games on the go, so he was the man.

Spurling was honored with awards, including the Ernie Williamson Award, and even had a football scholarship named after him. His impact was felt in every corner of the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…