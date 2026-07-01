“Praying”: Brendan Sorsby’s Mother Breaks Silence After He Accepts NFL’s Harsh Penalty

Brendan Sorsby’s path to the NFL just narrowed to one option, and the first public response came from home. After the league shut the door on a supplemental draft, his mother, Kristi Sorsby, answered with a prayer that matched the weight of the moment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Praying this next chapter is your best one yet! God has a plan!,” Kristi Sorsby wrote, sharing Brendan Sorsby’s public statement on her Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorsby’s next path into the league will be the 2027 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, he is not the first quarterback to see a football path narrow because of gambling. Art Schlichter, once a first-round NFL pick, was suspended in 1983 after gambling issues and never built a stable NFL career, showing how the league has long treated betting as a trust problem, not just a rules violation.

“I accept 100% responsibility for my actions,” Sorsby said in a statement released Tuesday. “I did not have control of my gambling problem, and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Brendan Sorsby also stressed that the NFL’s decision has not changed his outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey — I will continue to take it one day at a time,” he added. “I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft.”

After the NCAA ruled him ineligible over gambling-related violations, Sorsby won a court order that briefly gave him the chance to play for Texas Tech in 2026. But the decision sparked strong opposition, with the Big 12 preparing legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL officials argued that the collective bargaining agreement gives them complete discretion over whether a supplemental draft takes place. Since no draft had been scheduled and no other players were seeking entry, the league maintained it had no obligation to create one specifically for Brendan Sorsby. It also cited the gambling allegations while noting it reserved the right to investigate any additional misconduct if necessary.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) then shut another door, announcing that no team would be allowed to place Brendan Sorsby on its negotiation list because of the seriousness of the allegations. The United Football League (UFL) did offer him an opportunity to play, but he’d have to wait until next spring to get on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the NFL pushed back on the supplemental draft, there was a possibility that there could be another lawsuit against that. But now, according to ESPN, the QB, the NFL, and the NFLPA have now resolved their dispute, ending any further litigation.

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL — and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft,” the NFL memo stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL has historically treated gambling as an integrity issue because the league’s credibility depends on trust in game outcomes and player conduct, which is why betting violations are taken more seriously than a simple disciplinary lapse.

For Sorsby, recovery is not a quick reset. His path to 2027 depends on steady treatment, keeping clean on and off the field, and showing enough stability to make draft teams trust the turnaround.