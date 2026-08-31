“Praying”: Laura Rutledge & Others Mourn After ESPN’s Holly Rowe Shares Tragic Personal News

Away from the roaring stadiums and season-opening celebrations, Holly Rowe shared heartbreaking news that brought the sports world together in grief. The longtime ESPN insider announced the passing of her mother, Diane Buck Rowe-Gandre, as tributes and condolences poured in for Rowe during her painful loss.

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“Our beautiful Mother passed away peacefully tonight. Diane Buck Rowe-Gandre was elegant, smart, and strong. I told her a few days ago that all the flags in America were at half-mast for her. I know Dolly will forgive this fib, and they can have a good hoot about it on the other side,” wrote Holly Rowe on her social media handle, sharing the shocking news with the world.

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The family has decided not to publicly provide details regarding a specific cause of death due to privacy concerns. However, they ensured that her passing was peaceful, and no additional circumstances should be assumed without confirmation from her loved ones or an authorized source.

The sudden news shook Rowe’s friends, who came forward to support her during this difficult time. Longtime ESPN sports host Laura Rutledge also stepped forward to give her friend a warm hug, saying,

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“I’m so sorry, Holly. Praying for you and your family,” wrote Rutledge in her X post.

She was not alone in her grief, as WNBA star Caitlin Clark also came forward to share her love and mourn the passing of Rowe’s mother, writing, “Sending my love.” Longtime NBA reporter Malika Andrews also shared some love, saying, “So sorry Holly ❤️.”

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American track and field athlete Allyson Felix also took to the comment section of Holly Rowe’s Instagram post to show her support by adding a praying emoji.

Holly Rowe’s mother, Diane, was born in Utah. She graduated from Weber High School’s class of 1960. Diane and her husband, Del Barton Rowe, raised five children together, including Robyn, Holly, Kyndel, April and Daniel. A Weber High School profile of Diane described her as a licensed clinical social worker.

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The ESPN broadcaster has often credited her mother for developing a strong moral compass in her. “Well, I was raised by a great family. My dad is Del Rowe, my mom, Diane Rowe. They were wonderful people that have raised me well,” Rowe told Adam Hildebrandt in 2024 when talking about how early mentorship from her parents helped her to be the person she is today.

Diane’s legacy lives on through her work in mental health and counseling. Her dedication allowed her to offer compassion, understanding, and guidance to those who needed it, leaving a meaningful impact on the lives she touched.

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People close to Diane knew how thoughtful she was, and her presence meant so much to her family. During this difficult time, her children have spoken about the importance of family support. Their close bond, described as “Team Rowe,” has become a source of strength as they come together during this especially painful period.

Holly Rowe’s fans also came forward to share heartfelt messages with her. One fan shared her own story about losing her mother while assuring Rowe that her prayers were with her and her family.

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“Holly, I am very sorry for your loss. Losing your mother is very difficult. We lost our mom a couple of years ago, and she was 93. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family,” wrote a fan.

At the end, Holly Rowe asked her fans and family to keep her mother in their prayers and expressed how important a mother figure is in one’s life.

“Please spare us all a prayer for peace. If your Mom is still living, give her a call or hug today. We really thought we had more time; you are lucky if you do,” Rowe concluded.